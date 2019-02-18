Fractured thumb forces Hafeez out of PSL 2019 season

The management of the Lahore Qalandars on Monday confirmed that the team’s captain, Mohammad Hafeez, will not be participating in the rest of the tournament.

The all-rounder had taken injuries during Saturday's match against Karachi Kings. He had been taken to the hospital following the match for scans and X-rays.

Initially, he had been advised to rest for a few days and press released issued by the team had mentioned that a timeline for his recovery would be announced after further discussions with experts.

The Qalandars today, while citing his medical tests, revealed that Hafeez's thumb was fractured and he needs a surgery.

"Subsequently, he will be out of action for four to six weeks," the press release stated.

"Hafeez is being released from the Qalandars squad and a replacement will be sought to cover his place."

"This is extremely disappointing for us that Hafeez has been injured and won’t be available to Qalandars for the tournament. We wish him quick recovery and [hope to see him] back in action soon,” said Sameen Rana, the manager of Lahore Qalandars.