Fractured thumb forces Hafeez out of PSL 2019 season

Imran SiddiqueFebruary 18, 2019

Hafeez will have to undergo a surgery and it takes him four to six weeks to recover.— Photo courtesy of Hafeez's Twitter handle
Hafeez will have to undergo a surgery and it takes him four to six weeks to recover.— Photo courtesy of Hafeez's Twitter handle

The management of the Lahore Qalandars on Monday confirmed that the team’s captain, Mohammad Hafeez, will not be participating in the rest of the tournament.

The all-rounder had taken injuries during Saturday's match against Karachi Kings. He had been taken to the hospital following the match for scans and X-rays.

Initially, he had been advised to rest for a few days and press released issued by the team had mentioned that a timeline for his recovery would be announced after further discussions with experts.

The Qalandars today, while citing his medical tests, revealed that Hafeez's thumb was fractured and he needs a surgery.

"Subsequently, he will be out of action for four to six weeks," the press release stated.

"Hafeez is being released from the Qalandars squad and a replacement will be sought to cover his place."

"This is extremely disappointing for us that Hafeez has been injured and won’t be available to Qalandars for the tournament. We wish him quick recovery and [hope to see him] back in action soon,” said Sameen Rana, the manager of Lahore Qalandars.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 18, 2019 03:07pm

Blessing in disguise for Lahore Qalandars.

Ahmed
Feb 18, 2019 03:14pm

good for team

Harris
Feb 18, 2019 03:18pm

There too goes his last world cup. Bring in Anwar Ali I say. Big hitting all rounder, or perhaps Umar Akmal. But his brother, a big no no.

Gordon D. Walker
Feb 18, 2019 03:29pm

This is terrible news! What can be done? Heal. Heal. Heal.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Waqas
Feb 18, 2019 03:44pm

Big blow for Lahore Qalandars

Pak_UK
Feb 18, 2019 03:47pm

Lahore need a good replacement.

