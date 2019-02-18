DAWN.COM

February 18, 2019

Saudi crown prince, PM Khan arrive at President House in Islamabad

Nadir Guramani
Updated February 18, 2019

PM Khan and Saudi crown prince arrive at the Presidential Palace in a horse-dawn carriage. — PTI official
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Prime Minister Imran Khan have arrived at the President House in Islamabad in a horse-drawn carriage.

The two leaders were escorted by the presidential guard on their way from the PM House to the President House.

President Arif Alvi received the Saudi crown prince upon his arrival at the President House, where Pakistan's highest civil award — Nishan-e-Pakistan — will be conferred on him in a ceremony.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and President Arif Alvi hold a meeting. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry were also present when the Saudi crown prince and the prime minister arrived at the President House.

The Saudi crown prince held a meeting with President Alvi following his arrival at the President House.

Sanjrani-led delegation of lawmakers call upon Saudi crown prince

Lawmakers led by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. — Photo by author
Lawmakers led by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. — Photo by author

An assortment of lawmakers under Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani's leadership called upon Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Monday at the PM House, according to a press release issued by Senate Secretariat.

Sanjrani hailed the crown prince's plan to make a multi-billion-dollar investment in Pakistan, and termed it "a reflection of the international community's faith in Pakistan".

"In addition to mutual assistance and partnership, these investments will also pave way for regional development," the Senate chairman said. "Saudi Arabia's Vision 2020 is the vision of peace, economic growth and prosperity. This visit [of the crown prince] will mark the beginning of a new chapter in the two countries' relations."

Sanjrani hailed the timing of Saudi Arabia's decision to invest in the country, noting that "the situation has changed in Pakistan. The atmosphere for investment and trade is extremely conducive now."

The Senate chair acknowledged the kingdom's "time-tested friendship", adding that the Arab country "has always helped Pakistan in trying times".

Sanjrani said that "both the countries share the same point of view on various political and security issues" and "are in agreement at a multitude of fora".

The chairman of the upper house of the parliament suggested that further efforts be made to boost bilateral trade, make the joint business council active and increase participation in business exhibitions.

During the meeting, Sanjrani also mentioned the Pakistani community based in Saudi Arabia, and credited them for acting as a "bridge between the two nations".

Sanjrani was accompanied by senators Azam Swati, Mushahidullah Khan, Raja Zafarul Haq, Shibli Faraz as well as NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

The Saudi crown prince had arrived in Pakistan on Sunday amid heightened security and arrangements in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Pak Army
Feb 18, 2019 02:16pm

We will appreciate the prime minister imran Khan and their policies . InshhAllah,will see bright future with such a brave man

Recommend 0
Pakistani Human
Feb 18, 2019 02:16pm

Economic cooperation is important not only for Pakistan, Saudi Arabia but for this region too. Glad to know. We should invite all other countries and open the business door of Pakistan to the world. Secondly, Pakistan should make more universiteis, research, and technology centers to make the scientific economy that is the basis for future development and to compete with developed countries. Pakistan is changing! Peace

Recommend 0
MA
Feb 18, 2019 02:25pm

Nice one.

Recommend 0
Atif Amin
Feb 18, 2019 02:28pm

Wonderful!

Recommend 0

