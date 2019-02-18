PCB regrets India's blocking of PSL coverage over Pulwama attack
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has regretted India's blocking of "all digital coverage" of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 in light of simmering tensions between Delhi and Islamabad.
The PCB statement on Sunday came as the official Indian broadcaster for PSL, IMG Reliance, said it would no longer be producing live PSL matches.
PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan confirmed that the body had been informed by IMG Reliance "that they will be unable to partner with us for the remaining HBL PSL 2019 and PCB has reserved all its rights".
According to an Indian Express report, IMG Reliance wrote to PCB informing the body that it was "pulling out with immediate effect from broadcast production services for PSL", citing the Pulwama attack last Thursday as the reason behind the move.
PCB MD Khan said that the cricketing body had "also noted the recent turn of events and expresses its extreme disappointment as we have always believed and emphasised that sports and politics should be kept separate."
"History tells us that sports, particularly cricket, has always played a key role in building bridges between people and countries.
"Unfortunately, denying India cricket fans the right to follow HBL PSL by blocking all digital coverage as well as covering or removing portraits of former Pakistan cricket captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan and other legendary cricketers from one of the most historic cricket clubs and venues are highly regrettable actions," the statement continued, referring to the Cricket Club of India's removal of the premier's photographs from its premises on Saturday.
The PCB stated its intent to take up these incidents with the Board for Control of Cricket in India and the International Cricket Council (ICC) at the upcoming ICC committee meeting in Dubai later this month.
A new live broadcast partner is likely to be announced today following the signing of a new agreement, the PCB press release said.
"The PCB always had a contingency plan in place, and we are confident we will be in a position to announce the new partner on Monday after the completion of the formalities," the PCB MD said.
Comments (22)
India should try growing up. Just once give it a go!
Due to IPL, Indians do not bother much about your league. This is a fact.
It is unlikely anyone will come forward for taking up broadcast rights, you don't have the idea about mood of Indian nation at the moment.
In any case you are free to stop IPL broadcast, Indian movie screening, Indian artists and Indian patients in your country.
Blessing in disguise, need to improve our own infrastructure to make sure we are not relying on anybody else.
Modi's India !!
IMG Reliance is an independent company and is not controlled by the Govt. of India.
Nobody cares about India and whether our league is broadcasted there. PSL is a success without India.
IMG reliance blocked PSL matches coverage globally not only in India.
It s for you only to read
@indRAT, yeah and should behave for once
@Anonymouseeeee, "Nobody cares about India and whether our league is broadcasted there. PSL is a success without India." good and all the best,we dont care either.
@Anonymouseeeee, Then why regret, if you don't care
@Anonymouseeeee, "Nobody cares about India and whether our league is broadcasted there. PSL is a success without India"
The official & the only broadcaster for PSL right now is (or was) an Indian media company called IMG Reliance. They have backed out of the tournament. Now, not only India but it will not be shown anywhere in the world, including Pakistan unless you find another broadcaster.
@Anonymouseeeee, it’s globally dear. They are not broadcaster, but producers. So no live coverage world over & no recording too till new costly producer taken onboard
"... cricket, has always played a key role in building bridges between people ..." People of India and Pakistan don't need bridges - they are not enemies of each other. What Pakistan needs is some bridges between what their leaders say, and do.
India needs to boycott Kashmir people rather than Pakistan. Stop blaming others for your "internal" problems.
Pakistan should ask from india about investigation of pulwama attacks. because india killing their own troops.
I first time heard the name of d sports. I never met a single people who know about psl leave the broadcast watching in india. Not even a single million rupees you may earns from indian broadcast.
@indRAT, : Cricket or any other sport is only for civilized nations.
Indians are scratching out Pakistan from their memories.
@Vikas P , : And that to if pls can afford the price that new producer will demand for making arrangements on urgent basis.
PSL won't be broadcasted in India anymore.
Kick indians out of here.