DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 18, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.
HBL Publishing Partner

PCB regrets India's blocking of PSL coverage over Pulwama attack

Dawn.comFebruary 18, 2019

Email

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani (L) and PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan (R). ─ File photo
PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani (L) and PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan (R). ─ File photo

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has regretted India's blocking of "all digital coverage" of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 in light of simmering tensions between Delhi and Islamabad.

The PCB statement on Sunday came as the official Indian broadcaster for PSL, IMG Reliance, said it would no longer be producing live PSL matches.

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan confirmed that the body had been informed by IMG Reliance "that they will be unable to partner with us for the remaining HBL PSL 2019 and PCB has reserved all its rights".

According to an Indian Express report, IMG Reliance wrote to PCB informing the body that it was "pulling out with immediate effect from broadcast production services for PSL", citing the Pulwama attack last Thursday as the reason behind the move.

PCB MD Khan said that the cricketing body had "also noted the recent turn of events and expresses its extreme disappointment as we have always believed and emphasised that sports and politics should be kept separate."

"History tells us that sports, particularly cricket, has always played a key role in building bridges between people and countries.

"Unfortunately, denying India cricket fans the right to follow HBL PSL by blocking all digital coverage as well as covering or removing portraits of former Pakistan cricket captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan and other legendary cricketers from one of the most historic cricket clubs and venues are highly regrettable actions," the statement continued, referring to the Cricket Club of India's removal of the premier's photographs from its premises on Saturday.

The PCB stated its intent to take up these incidents with the Board for Control of Cricket in India and the International Cricket Council (ICC) at the upcoming ICC committee meeting in Dubai later this month.

A new live broadcast partner is likely to be announced today following the signing of a new agreement, the PCB press release said.

"The PCB always had a contingency plan in place, and we are confident we will be in a position to announce the new partner on Monday after the completion of the formalities," the PCB MD said.

PAK INDIA TIES, PSL2019
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (22)

1000 characters
indRAT
Feb 18, 2019 11:45am

India should try growing up. Just once give it a go!

Recommend 0
IPL
Feb 18, 2019 11:46am

Due to IPL, Indians do not bother much about your league. This is a fact.

It is unlikely anyone will come forward for taking up broadcast rights, you don't have the idea about mood of Indian nation at the moment.

In any case you are free to stop IPL broadcast, Indian movie screening, Indian artists and Indian patients in your country.

Recommend 0
shahramkhan
Feb 18, 2019 11:46am

Blessing in disguise, need to improve our own infrastructure to make sure we are not relying on anybody else.

Recommend 0
TS
Feb 18, 2019 11:51am

Modi's India !!

Recommend 0
Rajesh USA
Feb 18, 2019 11:51am

IMG Reliance is an independent company and is not controlled by the Govt. of India.

Recommend 0
Anonymouseeeee
Feb 18, 2019 11:54am

Nobody cares about India and whether our league is broadcasted there. PSL is a success without India.

Recommend 0
Rk
Feb 18, 2019 11:54am

IMG reliance blocked PSL matches coverage globally not only in India.

Recommend 0
Amrit Home
Feb 18, 2019 11:54am

It s for you only to read

Recommend 0
Vader
Feb 18, 2019 12:03pm

@indRAT, yeah and should behave for once

Recommend 0
raj kumar
Feb 18, 2019 12:05pm

@Anonymouseeeee, "Nobody cares about India and whether our league is broadcasted there. PSL is a success without India." good and all the best,we dont care either.

Recommend 0
Krana
Feb 18, 2019 12:09pm

@Anonymouseeeee, Then why regret, if you don't care

Recommend 0
Rahul
Feb 18, 2019 12:09pm

@Anonymouseeeee, "Nobody cares about India and whether our league is broadcasted there. PSL is a success without India"

The official & the only broadcaster for PSL right now is (or was) an Indian media company called IMG Reliance. They have backed out of the tournament. Now, not only India but it will not be shown anywhere in the world, including Pakistan unless you find another broadcaster.

Recommend 0
Vikas P
Feb 18, 2019 12:11pm

@Anonymouseeeee, it’s globally dear. They are not broadcaster, but producers. So no live coverage world over & no recording too till new costly producer taken onboard

Recommend 0
PrakashG
Feb 18, 2019 12:17pm

"... cricket, has always played a key role in building bridges between people ..." People of India and Pakistan don't need bridges - they are not enemies of each other. What Pakistan needs is some bridges between what their leaders say, and do.

Recommend 0
Sma123
Feb 18, 2019 12:22pm

India needs to boycott Kashmir people rather than Pakistan. Stop blaming others for your "internal" problems.

Recommend 0
AQIB
Feb 18, 2019 12:22pm

Pakistan should ask from india about investigation of pulwama attacks. because india killing their own troops.

Recommend 0
Rahul
Feb 18, 2019 12:27pm

I first time heard the name of d sports. I never met a single people who know about psl leave the broadcast watching in india. Not even a single million rupees you may earns from indian broadcast.

Recommend 0
Divakar
Feb 18, 2019 12:35pm

@indRAT, : Cricket or any other sport is only for civilized nations.

Recommend 0
SATT
Feb 18, 2019 12:35pm

Indians are scratching out Pakistan from their memories.

Recommend 0
Divakar
Feb 18, 2019 12:39pm

@Vikas P , : And that to if pls can afford the price that new producer will demand for making arrangements on urgent basis.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Feb 18, 2019 12:40pm

PSL won't be broadcasted in India anymore.

Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Feb 18, 2019 12:46pm

Kick indians out of here.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The choice is yours, Mr PM

The choice is yours, Mr PM

Govt needs to shift its direction away from critics in the opposition or in media towards the economy and governance.

Opinion

Editorial

February 18, 2019

Bearing false witness

FALSE testimony, or perjury, is a scourge of this country’s criminal justice system. Many an innocent has gone to...
February 18, 2019

PAC U-turn

THE PTI and PML-N are once again at loggerheads over the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee. The issue ...
February 18, 2019

Balochistan drought

AT the end of last year, the Balochistan home minister announced the results of a province-wide survey undertaken by...
February 17, 2019

Three decades after Soviet exit

THIRTY years ago this month, the Red Army marched back through what was then Soviet Uzbekistan into the USSR after a...
February 17, 2019

Probing investigators

DISTURBING reports quoting unnamed forensic experts that digital evidence of last month’s Sahiwal shootings was...
February 17, 2019

Ms Omar’s ‘heresy’

A ROOKIE in America’s political ring, Ilhan Omar, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, beat a...