DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 18, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Kashmiri youth, 4 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama gunbattle: reports

AgenciesUpdated February 18, 2019

Email

Indian forces have launched a massive hunt for Kashmiri fighters in parts of occupied Kashmir.
Indian forces have launched a massive hunt for Kashmiri fighters in parts of occupied Kashmir.

One Kashmiri youth and at least four Indian soldiers were killed on Monday in a fierce gunfight in occupied Kashmir's Pulwama district, where a suicide bomber killed 41 Indian paramilitaries last week, media reports said.

One soldier was also critically wounded in the shootout as troops launched a search operation in Pulwama.

“Four soldiers were killed during the shootout and another one is injured,” an Indian police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The official claimed that the Indian soldiers fired warning shots and the Kashmiri fighters fired back, unleashing the firefight in the district, 40 kilometres south of Srinagar. The official added that the fighters were believed to have escaped.

Indian forces have launched a massive hunt for Kashmiri fighters in parts of occupied Kashmir since Thursday's bombing. An explosives-packed van rammed a convoy transporting 2,500 security forces in the deadliest attack in Kashmir in 30 years.

India has an estimated 500,000 soldiers in Kashmir, which has been divided between India and Pakistan and riven by unrest since the end of British rule in 1947.

Kashmiris have been fighting for an independent Kashmir, or a merger with Pakistan, since 1989.

New Delhi accuses Pakistan of fuelling the uprising that has left tens of thousands of civilians dead. Islamabad denies the charge, saying it only provides diplomatic support to Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

1000 characters
Vk
Feb 18, 2019 10:26am

RIP

Recommend 0
Truth Teller
Feb 18, 2019 10:33am

Here is a new series for coward Indians to blame on Pakistan. Free Indian Occupied Kashmir

Recommend 0
Zullu
Feb 18, 2019 10:36am

Blame it on us for face saving.

Recommend 0
Pakistan_First
Feb 18, 2019 10:38am

Leave Kashmir alone, You have killed enough of them.

Recommend 0
Afzal nadir
Feb 18, 2019 10:44am

poor people r being killed at both side of the border...we all r in grief..India should behave like a mature country as there is no other way except dialogue to resolve long standing issue of Kashmir

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 18, 2019 10:47am

The later the Indians realise that might is not always right, they will be facing more and more of similar situations where people who are fighting for their independence will be willing to give up their own lives to take their revenge upon the occupying forces in Kashmir and elsewhere.

Recommend 0
owais
Feb 18, 2019 10:54am

early signs of whats coming !

Recommend 0
Hope786.
Feb 18, 2019 10:56am

Freedom is every man's right. FREE Kashmir from terror and bloodshed.

Recommend 0
Rajput
Feb 18, 2019 11:08am

2 top commander of Jaish also killed, all hail Indian Army.

Recommend 0
khurram
Feb 18, 2019 11:09am

Let them live. Liberate them. Let them decide their fate. Don't opress.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 18, 2019

Bearing false witness

FALSE testimony, or perjury, is a scourge of this country’s criminal justice system. Many an innocent has gone to...
February 18, 2019

PAC U-turn

THE PTI and PML-N are once again at loggerheads over the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee. The issue ...
February 18, 2019

Balochistan drought

AT the end of last year, the Balochistan home minister announced the results of a province-wide survey undertaken by...
February 17, 2019

Three decades after Soviet exit

THIRTY years ago this month, the Red Army marched back through what was then Soviet Uzbekistan into the USSR after a...
February 17, 2019

Probing investigators

DISTURBING reports quoting unnamed forensic experts that digital evidence of last month’s Sahiwal shootings was...
February 17, 2019

Ms Omar’s ‘heresy’

A ROOKIE in America’s political ring, Ilhan Omar, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, beat a...