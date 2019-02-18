3 Kashmiris, 4 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama gunbattle: reports
Four Indian soldiers and three Kashmiris were killed on Monday morning during a fierce gunbattle in occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama district, where a suicide bomber killed at least 41 Indian paramilitaries last week.
Indian forces have launched a massive hunt for Kashmiri fighters in parts of occupied Kashmir since Thursday, when an explosives-packed van rammed into a convoy transporting 2,500 security forces in the deadliest attack in Kashmir in 30 years.
Fighting erupted early on Monday after government forces surrounded a village in Pulwama on a tip that Kashmiri fighters were hiding there, security officials said. As troops began conducting searches they came under heavy gunfire, leading to fatalities, police claimed.
Local residents said that Indian troops had destroyed a civilian's house using explosives during the fighting, and Indian police claimed to have recovered the bodies of two Kashmiri fighters from the debris. A civilian was also killed in the crossfire, police added.
Four soldiers were killed in a shootout during the search operation, while another was injured and reported to be in critical condition, according to an Indian police official speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity.
The fighting triggered anti-India protests and clashes in the village, with local residents ─ mainly youths ─ trying to march to the site of the gunbattle in solidarity with the Kashmiri fighters. Government forces fired tear gas at stone-throwing protesters. No one was immediately reported injured in the clashes.
India has an estimated 500,000 soldiers in Kashmir, which has been divided between India and Pakistan and riven by unrest since the end of British rule in 1947.
Kashmiris have been fighting for an independent Kashmir, or a merger with Pakistan, since 1989.
New Delhi accuses Pakistan of fuelling the uprising that has left tens of thousands of civilians dead. Islamabad denies the charge, saying it only provides diplomatic support to Kashmiris' right to self-determination.
RIP
Here is a new series for coward Indians to blame on Pakistan. Free Indian Occupied Kashmir
Blame it on us for face saving.
Leave Kashmir alone, You have killed enough of them.
poor people r being killed at both side of the border...we all r in grief..India should behave like a mature country as there is no other way except dialogue to resolve long standing issue of Kashmir
The later the Indians realise that might is not always right, they will be facing more and more of similar situations where people who are fighting for their independence will be willing to give up their own lives to take their revenge upon the occupying forces in Kashmir and elsewhere.
early signs of whats coming !
Freedom is every man's right. FREE Kashmir from terror and bloodshed.
2 top commander of Jaish also killed, all hail Indian Army.
Let them live. Liberate them. Let them decide their fate. Don't opress.
@owais, ... Those who expected no retribution deceived themselves.
Sad what the politicians can do for power . They don’t even value lives of their own people. Hope better sense prevail.
You cannot supress them. Better talk to them
Force will only result in more resistence. Better let them live freely and peace will prevail
Pulwama mastermind is dead! Good news
@Naxalite, ... More resistance means more force......
@Naxalite, ......... There will be no talks hence forth.....
@Truth Teller , Pls see the video published before the death of the suicide bomber to know the truth of who is the real coward.
@Bala, The master mind was one of those four soldiers
Pls do something else... Beside the blame game.. if you can?
2 top commander of Jaish who were behind the Pulwama attacks were also gunned down..too much happy. youth caught in cross fire.. it was unfortunate .. RIP.. We lost 4 army brave hearts .. RIP.
Indian Army is killing muslims in Kashmir same like they did in Gujrat.
@Big John, - "Those who expected no retribution deceived themselves."
Excellent comment sir.
Who are "agencies" ?
You may have few success, here and there. But this is not new. This has been happening 70 years. Not an inch, will you gain.
How can you ever claim this peaceful struggle? This is pure terrorism.
@Asad, what us wrong terrorists meant to be killed.
Ultimate solution would b dialog but who will tell this to the war mongering leader.
This proves that Pakistan has got nothing to do with Kashmir killings. This is home grown process going in since 1947. Mod is suffering from phobia.
Life is very precious whether it is soldier's life or civilian's. Just ask their love one. We desperately need peace and harmony in this region.
@Truth Teller , Cowards are those people who ram trucks filled with explosives or those who train them because they dont have guts to fight face to face
@Sharma Ji, You "too much happy", me too much sad.
@Gaurav, yes indeed all the abuses against Kashmiris were going to cause a reaction at some stage..,killing youth raping injuring civilians etc
In occupied Kashmir, at least 6000 Kashmiri Muslims have taken refuge in several mosques of Jammu district in the wake of fear of the attacks by Hindu mobs.
Abdul Majid, a member of Makkah Masjid Committee, Bathindi, said, “Around 2500 to 3000 people are putting up here. These include stranded Kashmir-bound passengers as well as people living in sensitive zones of Jammu district”
The Kashmiri resistance against the Indian occupation cannot be suppressed whatever the nature of brutality.
RIP dear Kashmiri youth
@Pakistan_First, If you really care, then you have to leave them alone.
@Bala, yes, good news for sure. Only 1 killed, 2 will borne, unfortunately
@Truth Teller , bring it on...
@Raunak, : Said well
@Rajput, Long live people of Kashmir who are struggling to evict illegal Indian occupation forces from their motherland.
@Raunak, You can not subdue the will of the people of Kashmir by using force.
India needs to initiate a dialogue with representatives from the people of Kashmir and Pakistan in order to find a lasting solution to this problem according to the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.
@Zullu, you could stop supplying arms to them!
Thoughts and prayers for the boy who gave up his life.
@Naxalite, yes the guns are speaking in full automatic mode.
Just as the French were right in their resistance against the Nazi occupation and Afghanistan against the Sovjet occupation, so are Kashmiris right in their resistance of the Indian occupation. Any occupation force, dead or alive, do not deserve any sympathies.