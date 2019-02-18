DAWN.COM

February 18, 2019

3 Kashmiris, 4 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama gunbattle: reports

AgenciesUpdated February 18, 2019

Indian forces have launched a massive hunt for Kashmiri fighters in parts of occupied Kashmir.
Four Indian soldiers and three Kashmiris were killed on Monday morning during a fierce gunbattle in occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama district, where a suicide bomber killed at least 41 Indian paramilitaries last week.

Indian forces have launched a massive hunt for Kashmiri fighters in parts of occupied Kashmir since Thursday, when an explosives-packed van rammed into a convoy transporting 2,500 security forces in the deadliest attack in Kashmir in 30 years.

Fighting erupted early on Monday after government forces surrounded a village in Pulwama on a tip that Kashmiri fighters were hiding there, security officials said. As troops began conducting searches they came under heavy gunfire, leading to fatalities, police claimed.

Local residents said that Indian troops had destroyed a civilian's house using explosives during the fighting, and Indian police claimed to have recovered the bodies of two Kashmiri fighters from the debris. A civilian was also killed in the crossfire, police added.

Four soldiers were killed in a shootout during the search operation, while another was injured and reported to be in critical condition, according to an Indian police official speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity.

The fighting triggered anti-India protests and clashes in the village, with local residents ─ mainly youths ─ trying to march to the site of the gunbattle in solidarity with the Kashmiri fighters. Government forces fired tear gas at stone-throwing protesters. No one was immediately reported injured in the clashes.

India has an estimated 500,000 soldiers in Kashmir, which has been divided between India and Pakistan and riven by unrest since the end of British rule in 1947.

Kashmiris have been fighting for an independent Kashmir, or a merger with Pakistan, since 1989.

New Delhi accuses Pakistan of fuelling the uprising that has left tens of thousands of civilians dead. Islamabad denies the charge, saying it only provides diplomatic support to Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Vk
Feb 18, 2019 10:26am

RIP

Recommend 0
Truth Teller
Feb 18, 2019 10:33am

Here is a new series for coward Indians to blame on Pakistan. Free Indian Occupied Kashmir

Recommend 0
Zullu
Feb 18, 2019 10:36am

Blame it on us for face saving.

Recommend 0
Pakistan_First
Feb 18, 2019 10:38am

Leave Kashmir alone, You have killed enough of them.

Recommend 0
Afzal nadir
Feb 18, 2019 10:44am

poor people r being killed at both side of the border...we all r in grief..India should behave like a mature country as there is no other way except dialogue to resolve long standing issue of Kashmir

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 18, 2019 10:47am

The later the Indians realise that might is not always right, they will be facing more and more of similar situations where people who are fighting for their independence will be willing to give up their own lives to take their revenge upon the occupying forces in Kashmir and elsewhere.

Recommend 0
owais
Feb 18, 2019 10:54am

early signs of whats coming !

Recommend 0
Hope786.
Feb 18, 2019 10:56am

Freedom is every man's right. FREE Kashmir from terror and bloodshed.

Recommend 0
Rajput
Feb 18, 2019 11:08am

2 top commander of Jaish also killed, all hail Indian Army.

Recommend 0
khurram
Feb 18, 2019 11:09am

Let them live. Liberate them. Let them decide their fate. Don't opress.

Recommend 0
Big John
Feb 18, 2019 11:11am

@owais, ... Those who expected no retribution deceived themselves.

Recommend 0
ExPak
Feb 18, 2019 11:12am

Sad what the politicians can do for power . They don’t even value lives of their own people. Hope better sense prevail.

Recommend 0
Naxalite
Feb 18, 2019 11:19am

You cannot supress them. Better talk to them

Recommend 0
Naxalite
Feb 18, 2019 11:20am

Force will only result in more resistence. Better let them live freely and peace will prevail

Recommend 0
Bala
Feb 18, 2019 11:39am

Pulwama mastermind is dead! Good news

Recommend 0
Raunak
Feb 18, 2019 11:48am

@Naxalite, ... More resistance means more force......

Recommend 0
Raunak
Feb 18, 2019 11:49am

@Naxalite, ......... There will be no talks hence forth.....

Recommend 0
Sl
Feb 18, 2019 11:54am

@Truth Teller , Pls see the video published before the death of the suicide bomber to know the truth of who is the real coward.

Recommend 0
Zahid
Feb 18, 2019 11:56am

@Bala, The master mind was one of those four soldiers

Recommend 0
khurram
Feb 18, 2019 12:00pm

Pls do something else... Beside the blame game.. if you can?

Recommend 0
Sharma Ji
Feb 18, 2019 12:14pm

2 top commander of Jaish who were behind the Pulwama attacks were also gunned down..too much happy. youth caught in cross fire.. it was unfortunate .. RIP.. We lost 4 army brave hearts .. RIP.

Recommend 0
Asad
Feb 18, 2019 12:33pm

Indian Army is killing muslims in Kashmir same like they did in Gujrat.

Recommend 0
Gaurav
Feb 18, 2019 12:36pm

@Big John, - "Those who expected no retribution deceived themselves."

Excellent comment sir.

Recommend 0
Adarsh
Feb 18, 2019 12:37pm

Who are "agencies" ?

Recommend 0
Sarwar
Feb 18, 2019 12:40pm

You may have few success, here and there. But this is not new. This has been happening 70 years. Not an inch, will you gain.

Recommend 0
Sarwar
Feb 18, 2019 12:42pm

How can you ever claim this peaceful struggle? This is pure terrorism.

Recommend 0
VJ
Feb 18, 2019 12:43pm

@Asad, what us wrong terrorists meant to be killed.

Recommend 0
Rinmoshe Balti
Feb 18, 2019 01:11pm

Ultimate solution would b dialog but who will tell this to the war mongering leader.

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 18, 2019 01:13pm

This proves that Pakistan has got nothing to do with Kashmir killings. This is home grown process going in since 1947. Mod is suffering from phobia.

Recommend 0
Atty
Feb 18, 2019 01:15pm

Life is very precious whether it is soldier's life or civilian's. Just ask their love one. We desperately need peace and harmony in this region.

Recommend 0
Ex
Feb 18, 2019 01:18pm

@Truth Teller , Cowards are those people who ram trucks filled with explosives or those who train them because they dont have guts to fight face to face

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 18, 2019 01:31pm

@Sharma Ji, You "too much happy", me too much sad.

Recommend 0
Sid
Feb 18, 2019 01:45pm

@Gaurav, yes indeed all the abuses against Kashmiris were going to cause a reaction at some stage..,killing youth raping injuring civilians etc

Recommend 0
Rashid
Feb 18, 2019 01:52pm

In occupied Kashmir, at least 6000 Kashmiri Muslims have taken refuge in several mosques of Jammu district in the wake of fear of the attacks by Hindu mobs.

Abdul Majid, a member of Makkah Masjid Committee, Bathindi, said, “Around 2500 to 3000 people are putting up here. These include stranded Kashmir-bound passengers as well as people living in sensitive zones of Jammu district”

Recommend 0
Md Asghar
Feb 18, 2019 02:05pm

The Kashmiri resistance against the Indian occupation cannot be suppressed whatever the nature of brutality.

Recommend 0
Reynolds
Feb 18, 2019 02:06pm

RIP dear Kashmiri youth

Recommend 0
PS
Feb 18, 2019 02:07pm

@Pakistan_First, If you really care, then you have to leave them alone.

Recommend 0
Suresh Tekade
Feb 18, 2019 02:08pm

@Bala, yes, good news for sure. Only 1 killed, 2 will borne, unfortunately

Recommend 0
Sam
Feb 18, 2019 02:21pm

@Truth Teller , bring it on...

Recommend 0
Sanjay
Feb 18, 2019 02:22pm

@Raunak, : Said well

Recommend 0
Jamil
Feb 18, 2019 02:46pm

@Rajput, Long live people of Kashmir who are struggling to evict illegal Indian occupation forces from their motherland.

Recommend 0
Jamil
Feb 18, 2019 02:54pm

@Raunak, You can not subdue the will of the people of Kashmir by using force.

India needs to initiate a dialogue with representatives from the people of Kashmir and Pakistan in order to find a lasting solution to this problem according to the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Feb 18, 2019 02:57pm

@Zullu, you could stop supplying arms to them!

Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Feb 18, 2019 02:57pm

Thoughts and prayers for the boy who gave up his life.

Recommend 0
Rav
Feb 18, 2019 03:30pm

@Naxalite, yes the guns are speaking in full automatic mode.

Recommend 0
Shah
Feb 18, 2019 03:36pm

Just as the French were right in their resistance against the Nazi occupation and Afghanistan against the Sovjet occupation, so are Kashmiris right in their resistance of the Indian occupation. Any occupation force, dead or alive, do not deserve any sympathies.

Recommend 0

