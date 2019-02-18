Hospital awaits Nawaz’s medical record to start treatment

LAHORE: The treatment for cardiac ailment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif could not be started on the third day of his hospitalisation at the Jinnah Hospital on Sunday as the hospital management sought the record of medical history of the patient and tests recently conducted in various hospitals.

Mr Sharif was Friday shifted to the Jinnah Hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail, where the former prime minister is serving a seven-year jail term awarded to him in a corruption case.

Prof Dr Arif Tajamul, who is the principal of the Allama Iqbal Medical College and head of the five-member medical board of the Punjab government formed to oversee the treatment of Mr Nawaz, said he would get on Monday reports of all medical tests conducted in various hospitals of Lahore and additional medical history from the family of Mr Sharif to begin his treatment.

Talking to the media, Dr Tajamal said an initial report on the treatment had been sent to the government, while a decision on where to keep and treat the patient would be taken after a final report.

He said various tests of Mr Sharif were being conducted on a daily basis and their reports depicted that his blood pressure and diabetes problems were well under control. He denied media reports that Mr Sharif had any complaints about treatment and lodging at the Jinnah Hospital.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Mrs Hassan Nawaz and personal doctor of Nawaz Sharif Dr Adnan visited the former prime minister at the hospital to enquire after his health.

Both Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam had also met the former premier on Saturday.

Maryam told the media that doctors had expressed concern over the health of Nawaz Sharif and she requested the people to pray for her father’s health.

Shahbaz Sharif, who met his elder brother for 30 minutes, said that Mian Sahib needed intensive medical care and prayed to Almighty Allah to fully recover his brother.

In reply to a question, the opposition leader said he was suffering from backache because of which he was wearing a belt to support his backbone.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2019