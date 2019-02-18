DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 18, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Hospital awaits Nawaz’s medical record to start treatment

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 18, 2019

Email

Treatment for cardiac ailment of former PM Nawaz Sharif could not be started on the third day of his hospitalisation. — File photo
Treatment for cardiac ailment of former PM Nawaz Sharif could not be started on the third day of his hospitalisation. — File photo

LAHORE: The treatment for cardiac ailment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif could not be started on the third day of his hospitalisation at the Jinnah Hospital on Sunday as the hospital management sought the record of medical history of the patient and tests recently conducted in various hospitals.

Mr Sharif was Friday shifted to the Jinnah Hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail, where the former prime minister is serving a seven-year jail term awarded to him in a corruption case.

Prof Dr Arif Tajamul, who is the principal of the Allama Iqbal Medical College and head of the five-member medical board of the Punjab government formed to oversee the treatment of Mr Nawaz, said he would get on Monday reports of all medical tests conducted in various hospitals of Lahore and additional medical history from the family of Mr Sharif to begin his treatment.

Talking to the media, Dr Tajamal said an initial report on the treatment had been sent to the government, while a decision on where to keep and treat the patient would be taken after a final report.

He said various tests of Mr Sharif were being conducted on a daily basis and their reports depicted that his blood pressure and diabetes problems were well under control. He denied media reports that Mr Sharif had any complaints about treatment and lodging at the Jinnah Hospital.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Mrs Hassan Nawaz and personal doctor of Nawaz Sharif Dr Adnan visited the former prime minister at the hospital to enquire after his health.

Both Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam had also met the former premier on Saturday.

Maryam told the media that doctors had expressed concern over the health of Nawaz Sharif and she requested the people to pray for her father’s health.

Shahbaz Sharif, who met his elder brother for 30 minutes, said that Mian Sahib needed intensive medical care and prayed to Almighty Allah to fully recover his brother.

In reply to a question, the opposition leader said he was suffering from backache because of which he was wearing a belt to support his backbone.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 18, 2019

Bearing false witness

FALSE testimony, or perjury, is a scourge of this country’s criminal justice system. Many an innocent has gone to...
February 17, 2019

Three decades after Soviet exit

THIRTY years ago this month, the Red Army marched back through what was then Soviet Uzbekistan into the USSR after a...
February 18, 2019

PAC U-turn

THE PTI and PML-N are once again at loggerheads over the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee. The issue ...
February 17, 2019

Probing investigators

DISTURBING reports quoting unnamed forensic experts that digital evidence of last month’s Sahiwal shootings was...
February 18, 2019

Balochistan drought

AT the end of last year, the Balochistan home minister announced the results of a province-wide survey undertaken by...
February 17, 2019

Ms Omar’s ‘heresy’

A ROOKIE in America’s political ring, Ilhan Omar, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, beat a...