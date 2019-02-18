DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 18, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan facing funding challenges in reducing disaster risk: report

Amin AhmedUpdated February 18, 2019

Email

Asian Development Bank suggests that an effective disaster relief strategy should be formed. — File photo
Asian Development Bank suggests that an effective disaster relief strategy should be formed. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to face funding challenges for disaster risk reduction and disaster response, and the heavily decentralised approach to disaster relief fund is complicating challenges in enhancing disaster relief management, says a new report of the Asian Development Fund.

The report titled ‘Diagnostics Assessment of the Disaster Risk Financing (DRF) in Pakistan’ suggests that an effective disaster relief financing strategy should be developed based on detailed knowledge of the country’s disaster risk.

According to the report, while some district and city-specific multi-hazard vulnerability and risk assessments have been conducted, no comprehensive stochastic assessment of disaster risk is now available for the entire country.

The federal and provincial governments have highly limited ex ante financing instruments in place for post-disaster response. The National Disaster Management Act of 2010 established the National Disaster Management Fund administered by the federal government and separate funds administered by each of the provincial governments.

However, in practice, significant work remains to be accomplished in making the funds operational, adequate provision of financing mechanisms and standardisation of procedures across the provinces. The mechanisms through which disasters are financed vary by province, depending on the administrative system and ready availability of funds.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 18, 2019

Bearing false witness

FALSE testimony, or perjury, is a scourge of this country’s criminal justice system. Many an innocent has gone to...
February 17, 2019

Three decades after Soviet exit

THIRTY years ago this month, the Red Army marched back through what was then Soviet Uzbekistan into the USSR after a...
February 18, 2019

PAC U-turn

THE PTI and PML-N are once again at loggerheads over the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee. The issue ...
February 17, 2019

Probing investigators

DISTURBING reports quoting unnamed forensic experts that digital evidence of last month’s Sahiwal shootings was...
February 18, 2019

Balochistan drought

AT the end of last year, the Balochistan home minister announced the results of a province-wide survey undertaken by...
February 17, 2019

Ms Omar’s ‘heresy’

A ROOKIE in America’s political ring, Ilhan Omar, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, beat a...