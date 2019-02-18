DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 18, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Four FC men martyred in Panjgur attack

Saleem ShahidUpdated February 18, 2019

Email

FC Balochistan spokesperson says the four personnel suffered multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot. — File photo
FC Balochistan spokesperson says the four personnel suffered multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot. — File photo

QUETTA: Four personnel of Frontier Corps were martyred in an attack in Panjgur district of Makran division on Sunday.

Official sources said unidentified armed men opened fire on FC personnel during the change of shifts at two check-posts located in a mountainous area on the outskirts of Panjgur town.

Confirming the incident, FC Balochistan spokesperson Khan Wasay said the four personnel suffered multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot.

Sources said that attackers took away weapons of the FC men.

Soon after receiving information about the attack security forces rushed to the scenes of the occurrences.

They shifted the bodies to the hospital and launched a search operation in the area to arrest the attackers.

The deceased were identified as Lance Naik Abdul Rehman, Sepoy Nasibullah, Sepoy Noman and Haq Nawaz.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is second attack on personnel of the paramilitary force in Balochistan within 24 hours. On Saturday, two FC soldiers were martyred in an attack in the town of Loralai.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani condemned the attack and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives.

He described the tragic incident a conspiracy against the peace of Balochistan and development projects in the province.

“FC and other security forces had rendered great sacrifices for restoration of law order in the province,” the chief minister said.

He said elements involved in the attack would be brought to justice soon, adding that government would continue the fight against terrorism.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 18, 2019 08:53am

Who did it... Condolences.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
HAFIZ
Feb 18, 2019 08:58am

done by India

Recommend 0
HAFIZ
Feb 18, 2019 09:20am

done by India

Recommend 0
HAFIZ
Feb 18, 2019 09:35am

indian hand definitely I know

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 18, 2019

Bearing false witness

FALSE testimony, or perjury, is a scourge of this country’s criminal justice system. Many an innocent has gone to...
February 17, 2019

Three decades after Soviet exit

THIRTY years ago this month, the Red Army marched back through what was then Soviet Uzbekistan into the USSR after a...
February 18, 2019

PAC U-turn

THE PTI and PML-N are once again at loggerheads over the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee. The issue ...
February 17, 2019

Probing investigators

DISTURBING reports quoting unnamed forensic experts that digital evidence of last month’s Sahiwal shootings was...
February 18, 2019

Balochistan drought

AT the end of last year, the Balochistan home minister announced the results of a province-wide survey undertaken by...
February 17, 2019

Ms Omar’s ‘heresy’

A ROOKIE in America’s political ring, Ilhan Omar, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, beat a...