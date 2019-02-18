Four FC men martyred in Panjgur attack

QUETTA: Four personnel of Frontier Corps were martyred in an attack in Panjgur district of Makran division on Sunday.

Official sources said unidentified armed men opened fire on FC personnel during the change of shifts at two check-posts located in a mountainous area on the outskirts of Panjgur town.

Confirming the incident, FC Balochistan spokesperson Khan Wasay said the four personnel suffered multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot.

Sources said that attackers took away weapons of the FC men.

Soon after receiving information about the attack security forces rushed to the scenes of the occurrences.

They shifted the bodies to the hospital and launched a search operation in the area to arrest the attackers.

The deceased were identified as Lance Naik Abdul Rehman, Sepoy Nasibullah, Sepoy Noman and Haq Nawaz.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is second attack on personnel of the paramilitary force in Balochistan within 24 hours. On Saturday, two FC soldiers were martyred in an attack in the town of Loralai.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani condemned the attack and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives.

He described the tragic incident a conspiracy against the peace of Balochistan and development projects in the province.

“FC and other security forces had rendered great sacrifices for restoration of law order in the province,” the chief minister said.

He said elements involved in the attack would be brought to justice soon, adding that government would continue the fight against terrorism.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2019