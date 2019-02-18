DAWN.COM

Winter sports festival concludes in Skardu

A CorrespondentUpdated February 18, 2019

Competitions of ancient sport, Ko Polo, football, volleyball and other sports activities were held between various teams. — File photo
GILGIT: A winter sports festival and snow gala concluded at Municipal Ground Skardu the other day.

Participation of special persons in a volleyball match was unique feature of the event organised by army in collaboration with the district administration. Competitions of ancient sport, Ko Polo, football, volleyball and other sports activities were held between various teams. The main aim of organising the event was to promote winter tourism in the region.

Commander FCNA Maj-Gen Ehsan Mehmood Khan, GB Council member Wazir Akhlaq Hussain, Baltistan commissioner Hamza Salik, civil and military officials, also attended the event.

Players and their supporters danced on traditional music at the end of the competitions.

Addressing the concluding ceremony as chief guest, Gen Ehsan Mehmood said GB had potential of winter sports activities. He said it was encouraging to see that special persons also participated in the sports competitions. The FCNA commander distributed shields, awards and gifts among the winners of the competitions and special persons.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2019

