Today's Paper | February 17, 2019

'This is a great day': PM Khan welcomes Saudi crown prince to Pakistan

Dawn.comFebruary 17, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a dinner reception held in honour of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and his delegation to the country, saying the Kingdom has always been a "friend in need" to Pakistan.

"For Pakistanis, this is a great day," the premier said while addressing a dinner reception held in honour of the visiting Saudi guests at Prime Minister House.

He said Saudi Arabia has always been there when Pakistan needed friends, and that is why Islamabad values the Kingdom so much.

"I want to thank you for the way you helped us when we were in [a] bad situation," Khan told MBS, adding that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were now taking their relationship to a new level, where investment agreements would be mutually beneficial for the countries.

The investment would revolve around minerals, tourism, petrochemicals, agriculture, food processing and other areas.

Prime Minister Khan also invited Riyadh to avail opportunities that can arise from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Pakistan's close links with Beijing. "It is an exciting future where we have Saudi Arabia participating in what is going to be, in the next 10 years, probably the country with the biggest GDP," he added.

Khan told MBS that if it hadn't been for security concerns, "you would have seen thousands and thousands of people on the streets welcoming you."

