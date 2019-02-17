DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 17, 2019

Iran summons Pakistani envoy over attack on Revolutionary Guards

AFPFebruary 17, 2019

An Iranian official at the ministry called on Pakistan to quickly take the necessary steps for the identification and arrest of the attack's perpetrators. ─ AFP
Iran's foreign ministry on Sunday summoned the Pakistani ambassador after Tehran accused Islamabad of harbouring a militant group behind a deadly suicide attack on security forces.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran expects Pakistan's government and army to seriously confront ... the terrorist groups active on its border with Iran," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

A Jaish al-Adl-claimed suicide bombing on Wednesday killed 27 members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards travelling on a bus in the volatile southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, which straddles the border with Pakistan.

Read more: US demands Europe isolate Iran as Israelis, Arabs unite

Pakistan had strongly condemned the attack and extended its deepest sympathies to the families who had lost their loved ones in the assault.

"Shocked and grieved to hear about the suicide attack on IRGC bus near Zahidan today, in which many lives were lost. Deepest sympathies with the families of those who have suffered in this heinous attack of terror. Pakistan condemns in the strongest terms all acts of terror," the Foreign Office spokesperson had said.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had linked the perpetrators of the attack to "the spying agencies of some regional and trans-regional countries".

President Hassan Rou­hani, vowing to avenge the attack, had said the "main root of terrorism in the region is America and Zionists, and some oil-producing countries in the region also financially support the terrorists".

PAK IRAN RELATIONS
Rajah
Feb 17, 2019 06:46pm

Iran is colluding with India against the interests of Saudi Arabia. Pakistan will never fail Saudi Arabia.

Recommend 0
Meer
Feb 17, 2019 06:48pm

they could not able to digest Saudi investment in Pakistan

Recommend 0
Ilyas Tarar
Feb 17, 2019 06:55pm

It's kind of obvious that Iran is upset with MBS visit and likelihood of stronger diplomatic and economic ties between Islamabad and Riyadh. Also, Iran is indebted to oblige India due to latter's continued support in form of oil purchase despite US sanctions. The timing and pattern of blaming Pakistan by both India and Iran cannot be coincidental.

Recommend 0
Ob
Feb 17, 2019 06:56pm

Amazing coordination between India and Iran. How stupid donIndia and Iran think the world (or their own people) are that they would believe Pakistan would have anything to do with incidents on both its eastern and western borders on the eve of a high profile visit by KSA’s MBS !!!!!!!!

Recommend 0
Qaiser
Feb 17, 2019 07:11pm

@Rajah, what an illogical thought. Why would they kill their own people to prove a point. Instead it could be India to distant ourselves with the Saudis.

Recommend 0
Gaz
Feb 17, 2019 07:13pm

They didn’t say anything when it happens waited till two days later and then released a statement word for word same as India’s. Says everything you need to know about so called Islamic Republic.

Recommend 0
Mumbaikar
Feb 17, 2019 07:16pm

Iran is playing a double game.

Recommend 0

