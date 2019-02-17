Islamabad United set 158-run target for Quetta Gladiators

Islamabad United have set a 158-run target for Quetta Gladiators to chase in their 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL) match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

WD Parnell led the scoreboard for United with 41 runs while Asif Ali scored 36 runs and Hussain Talat scored 30.

Islamabad's innings ended 157-3 despite a challenging bowling spell from Quetta. Sohail Tanvir claimed four wickets along with Fawad Ahmed who picked up three wickets and Mohammad Nawaz who took a single wicket.

At the outset of the match, Quetta won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Umar Akmal's 75-run blitz paved the way for Quetta Gladiators, who are currently leading the series point table, to defeat Peshawar Zalmi on Friday.

Defending PSL champions, Islamabad United clinched the 2019 PSL opener against Lahore Qalandars by five wickets. However, on Saturday they lost against the Multan Sultans by five-wickets.

Line-ups

Quetta Gladiators XI: Sarfaraz Ahmed (Capt), Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal, Dwayne Smith, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nawaz, Shane Watson, Ghulam Mudassar, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan, Fawad Ahmed

Islamabad United XI: Ronchi, Rizwan Hussain, Delport, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Sami (Capt), Rumman Raees