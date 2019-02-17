DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 17, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.
HBL Publishing Partner

Islamabad United set 158-run target for Quetta Gladiators

Dawn.comUpdated February 17, 2019

Email

Islamabad United have set a 158-run target for Quetta Gladiators to chase in their 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL) match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Super League Twitter
Islamabad United have set a 158-run target for Quetta Gladiators to chase in their 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL) match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Super League Twitter
Quetta won the toss and elected to bowl first against Islamabad. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Super League Twitter
Quetta won the toss and elected to bowl first against Islamabad. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Super League Twitter
Islamabad United have set a 158-run target Quetta Gladiators to chase in their 2019 Pakistan Super League match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Super League Twitter
Islamabad United have set a 158-run target Quetta Gladiators to chase in their 2019 Pakistan Super League match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Super League Twitter

Islamabad United have set a 158-run target for Quetta Gladiators to chase in their 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL) match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

WD Parnell led the scoreboard for United with 41 runs while Asif Ali scored 36 runs and Hussain Talat scored 30.

Islamabad's innings ended 157-3 despite a challenging bowling spell from Quetta. Sohail Tanvir claimed four wickets along with Fawad Ahmed who picked up three wickets and Mohammad Nawaz who took a single wicket.

At the outset of the match, Quetta won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Umar Akmal's 75-run blitz paved the way for Quetta Gladiators, who are currently leading the series point table, to defeat Peshawar Zalmi on Friday.

Defending PSL champions, Islamabad United clinched the 2019 PSL opener against Lahore Qalandars by five wickets. However, on Saturday they lost against the Multan Sultans by five-wickets.

Line-ups

Quetta Gladiators XI: Sarfaraz Ahmed (Capt), Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal, Dwayne Smith, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nawaz, Shane Watson, Ghulam Mudassar, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan, Fawad Ahmed

Islamabad United XI: Ronchi, Rizwan Hussain, Delport, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Sami (Capt), Rumman Raees

PSL2019
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Prerequisites of peace

Prerequisites of peace

Durable peace and security in Afghanistan will depend on the level of external interference in its affairs.

Editorial

February 17, 2019

Three decades after Soviet exit

THIRTY years ago this month, the Red Army marched back through what was then Soviet Uzbekistan into the USSR after a...
February 17, 2019

Probing investigators

DISTURBING reports quoting unnamed forensic experts that digital evidence of last month’s Sahiwal shootings was...
February 17, 2019

Ms Omar’s ‘heresy’

A ROOKIE in America’s political ring, Ilhan Omar, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, beat a...
Pulwama attack
Updated February 16, 2019

Pulwama attack

Until Delhi backs down from its militarised approach to the Kashmir issue, the violence will continue.
February 16, 2019

Memogate anti-climax

WHAT started out as a political firestorm has ended, eight years later, with a whimper as the Supreme Court on...
February 16, 2019

Celebrating radio

BROADCASTERS around the world celebrated World Radio Day on Wednesday. In this age of information, the role of radio...