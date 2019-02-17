Saudi crown prince's plane enters Pakistani airspace, escorted by PAF jets

Amid heightened security and arrangements in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Saudi Crown Mohammad bin Salman is expected to arrive at Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi shortly.

The crown prince's airplane has entered Pakistani airspace and is heading towards the capital.

A formation of JF-17 thunder jets and F-16 fighter jets is escorting the plane of the Saudi royal after its entry into the Pakistani airspace. On arrival, the crown prince will be given a 21-gun salute.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry welcomed Prince Mohammad on Twitter, saying the crown prince was coming to join his "family and [his] own country".

This is Prince Mohammad's first state visit to Pakistan since becoming the heir to the throne in 2017.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir landed at Nur Khan Air Base ahead of the crown prince's arrival in a separate airplane. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood was present on the tarmac to welcome his Saudi counterpart.

The crown prince, who is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will be accorded a red carpet welcome and presented a guard of honour at the PM House.

Banners welcoming the Saudi crown prince have been put up all over the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. ─ DawnNewsTV

The twin cities have been decked out in images of the Saudi royal family and banners welcoming the crown prince.

A high-powered delegation comprising key ministers and some prominent businessmen, besides members of the royal family, is also coming with the crown prince for his two-day visit.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman ─ known as MBS for short ─ will be received by Prime Minister Khan and members of his cabinet at the air base.

Earlier, the crown prince was due to reach Pakistan on February 16, but his arrival was delayed for a day for unknown reasons.

Islamabad has described the visit as a "historical one" which will help stabilise the crippling economy of the country as over $21 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) are likely to be inked between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia during the visit.

Two receptions will be held in the Presidency and Prime Minister House in honour of the crown prince during which one-on-one meetings between him and President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Khan will take place. The crown prince will also meet Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Not only the government but the opposition has also hailed the visit of the crown prince as PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have welcomed the crown prince in their statements.

However, opposition parties have lashed out at the federal government for not inviting their leaders to the official reception to be hosted in honour of MBS and termed it an undemocratic and un-parliamentary step.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan's highest civil award, the Nishan-e-Pakistan, will be conferred on the crown prince in an investiture ceremony at the presidency on Monday.

After Pakistan, Prince Mohammad will travel to India and China.