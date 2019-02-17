DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 17, 2019

Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Saudi crown prince arrives in Pakistan amid fanfare, received by PM Khan on red carpet

Dawn.comUpdated February 17, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan greets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman upon his arrival at Nur Khan Air Base. — Photo courtesy: Arab News
Amid heightened security and arrangements in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman arrived at Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

As he stepped down from the aircraft, the 33-year-old crown prince was warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The premier's cabinet members and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa were also present at the air base to receive the Saudi guest.

PM Imran Khan and Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa await to receive MBS. — DawnNewsTV
In a break from protocol, Prime Minister Khan personally drove the Saudi crown prince to PM House, where a welcome ceremony was held in his honour.

Read: Everything you need to know about the Saudi crown prince's visit

The crown prince, who is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Khan, was accorded a red carpet welcome and presented a guard of honour at the PM House.

MBS is given a guard of honour at PM House. — DawnNewsTV
The prime minister and MBS introduced members of their respective delegations, following which the crown prince planted a sapling.

A formation of JF-17 thunder jets and F-16 fighter jets escorted the plane of the Saudi royal after its entry into the Pakistani airspace. Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman ─ known as MBS for short — was given a 21-gun salute upon arrival.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry welcomed Prince Mohammad on Twitter, saying the crown prince was coming to join his "family and [his] own country".

This is Prince Mohammad's first state visit to Pakistan since becoming the heir to the throne in 2017.

Preparations for a grand welcome

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir landed at Nur Khan Air Base ahead of the crown prince's arrival in a separate airplane. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood was present on the tarmac to welcome his Saudi counterpart.

The twin cities have been decked out in images of the Saudi royal family and banners welcoming the crown prince.

Banners welcoming the Saudi crown prince have been put up all over the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. ─ DawnNewsTV
A high-powered delegation comprising key ministers and some prominent businessmen, besides members of the royal family, has also arrived with the crown prince for his two-day visit.

Explore: An overview of Pak-Saudi relations

Earlier, the crown prince was due to reach Pakistan on February 16, but his arrival was delayed for a day for unknown reasons.

Islamabad has described the visit as a "historical one" which will help stabilise the crippling economy of the country as over $21 billion Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are likely to be inked between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia during the visit.

About an hour ahead of the crown prince's arrival, Finance Minister Asad Umar tweeted that he had held a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih and his team.

During the meeting, a wide range of investment projects worth billions of dollars were discussed, the minister revealed, adding that MoUs in this regard would be signed later today.

Two receptions will be held in the Presidency and Prime Minister House in honour of the crown prince during which one-on-one meetings between him and President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Khan will take place. The crown prince will also meet Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

MBS' plane is seen upon landing at Nur Khan Air Base. — DawnNewsTV
Not only the government but the opposition has also hailed the visit of the crown prince as PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have welcomed the Saudi royal in their statements.

However, opposition parties have lashed out at the federal government for not inviting their leaders to the official reception to be hosted in honour of MBS and termed it an undemocratic and un-parliamentary step.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan's highest civil award, the Nishan-e-Pakistan, will be conferred on the crown prince in an investiture ceremony at the presidency on Monday.

After Pakistan, MBS will travel to India, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

He is expected to finish the trip with a visit to China on Thursday and Friday.

Two short stops initially scheduled for Sunday and Monday in Indonesia and Malaysia were postponed on Saturday without explanation.

MBS last visited Pakistan in 2016 when he was the country’s defence minister. During a stopover in Islamabad on his way to China, Prince Mohammed had called on the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the PM House and pledged to strengthen bilateral cooperation in different fields.

PAK SAUDI TIES
Pakistan

Comments (13)

Markhor
Feb 17, 2019 05:22pm

Welcome our brother!

Adnan Mazher Khan
Feb 17, 2019 06:04pm

Welcome. We welcome our Honorable guests.

Naxalite
Feb 17, 2019 06:12pm

Welcome to your second home!

Khurram
Feb 17, 2019 06:16pm

Welcome MBS. We are indebted for your great gesture.

enam
Feb 17, 2019 06:32pm

most welcome

Jamil Soomro, New York City
Feb 17, 2019 06:32pm

Finally Pakistan's Foreign Policy is on the Right Track.

Maria
Feb 17, 2019 06:34pm

Welcome

Dr. Hilaria
Feb 17, 2019 06:35pm

Welcome the big hearted big donor.

Salman
Feb 17, 2019 06:40pm

Welcome to our honourable guest

Zahid
Feb 17, 2019 06:40pm

Most welcome

Ahmed
Feb 17, 2019 06:43pm

Welcome. Trump next, perhaps.

Md Asghar
Feb 17, 2019 06:43pm

Have to think about the long term geopolitical consequences of the visit.

Lalit Turan
Feb 17, 2019 06:45pm

After Pakistan prince will travel to India and china

Irfan
Feb 17, 2019 06:50pm

Welcome to Pakistan

Zak
Feb 17, 2019 06:53pm

Welcome to Pakistan ,the most rapidly developing nation in the world.

Mazhar.A.Khan
Feb 17, 2019 06:53pm

Warm welcome to our brothers.

izhar
Feb 17, 2019 07:01pm

Saudis are smarts, there must be something behind the investments, may be missile technology pursuits, that is the only thing Pakistan can offer, else everything in KSA is far more superior than Pakistan.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 17, 2019 07:11pm

AHLAN WAA SAAHLAN MARHABA.

El Cid
Feb 17, 2019 07:29pm

Paks love, adoration and admiration for the Great King Faisal continues on to MBS. May he renew it, make it more so. Alhamdollilah!

alei
Feb 17, 2019 07:35pm

thank you very much for coming into Pakistan. Saudi Arabia holds deep importance in every heart of Pakistani citizens.

Bilal Mustafa
Feb 17, 2019 08:02pm

Welcome MBS to your second home.

Gordon D. Walker
Feb 17, 2019 08:20pm

What a great day for the PM and the people of Pakistan. Have a great visit and try the bun kabobs...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Ahmad
Feb 17, 2019 08:41pm

Welcome Prince..

Moiz
Feb 17, 2019 08:50pm

Welcome his highness..!!

El Cid
Feb 17, 2019 09:01pm

Heck, MBS has an endearing captivating winning smile :)

