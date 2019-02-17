DAWN.COM

Islamabad rolls out red carpet for Saudi crown prince today

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterFebruary 17, 2019

The crown prince will be accorded a red carpet welcome and presented a guard of honour at the PM House.— AP/File
ISLAMABAD: Amid heightened security, Saudi Crown Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) is arriving here on Sunday (today) on his first-ever visit to Pakistan after his elevation to the position of crown prince of Saudi Arabia in April 2017.

The crown prince, who is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will be accorded a red carpet welcome and presented a guard of honour at the PM House after his arrival at Noor Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi.

Take a look: MBS visit: Everything you need to know

A high-powered delegation comprising key ministers and some prominent businessmen, besides members of the royal family, is also coming with the crown prince.

According to official media, the crown prince will be received by Prime Minister Khan and members of his cabinet at the air base.

Tight security arrangements put in place in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Earlier, the crown prince was due to reach Pakistan on Saturday, but his arrival was delayed for a day for unknown reasons.

Islamabad is describing the visit as a “historical one” which will help stabilise the crippling economy of the country as over $21 billion MoUs are likely to be inked between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia during the visit.

Not only the government but the opposition has also hailed the visit of the crown prince as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have welcomed the crown prince in their statements.

Two receptions will be held in the Presidency and Prime Minister House in honour of the crown prince during which one-on-one meetings between him and President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan will take place. The crown prince will also meet Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2019

Gordon D. Walker
Feb 17, 2019 07:51am

Wonderful good news! What a great and generous man. So unfairly treated by the West... Blessings!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Zak
Feb 17, 2019 08:00am

Pakistan under the guidance of China is moving towards major economic ,industrial ,agricultural, technological,manufacturing expansion , this is golden era of Pakistan and every nation wants to invest and earn huge profits.

DR.Salaria,Aamir Ahmad
Feb 17, 2019 08:02am

Welcome to the club and the clubhouse, Hang on Tough ,Hang on Tight.

Gordon D. Walker
Feb 17, 2019 08:05am

Great Khan is truly a miracle worker .

Gordon D. Walker Canada

Joe
Feb 17, 2019 08:11am

high-powered delegation comprising key ministers and some prominent businessmen" Sir your paper has yesterday confirmed that visit by businessmen and Financial delegation has been cancelled. Any reason given . Remember same delegation is coming to New Delhi directly from SA.

Anti-Corruption
Feb 17, 2019 08:11am

@Gordon D. Walker, ..I am not sure if I will call him a "great man", but here we are talking business with Pakistan..rest is his personal and internal matters.

Raj
Feb 17, 2019 08:11am

@Zak, Even after 70 years you still need guidance? For how many more years you all need bail outs? Two countries became Independent in the same year. One country has reached Mars and the other one is still trying to enter India. Sad state of affairs. Your political and military leaders have kept you all fools for so long.

Aamir
Feb 17, 2019 08:12am

More loans and undisclosed terms!

Desi jat
Feb 17, 2019 08:19am

@Zak, good luck.

