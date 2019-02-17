DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 17, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Afghan Taliban may meet Saudi crown prince in Islamabad

ReutersUpdated February 17, 2019

Email

Taliban political chief Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, first row second from left, Abdul Salam Hanafi and other Taliban official pray during the "intra-Afghan" talks in Moscow on Feb. 6, 2019. ─ AP
Taliban political chief Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, first row second from left, Abdul Salam Hanafi and other Taliban official pray during the "intra-Afghan" talks in Moscow on Feb. 6, 2019. ─ AP

PESHAWAR: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is likely to meet Afghan Taliban representatives during his visit to Pakistan starting on Sunday, government sources said, part of efforts to broker an end to Afghanistan’s 17-year-old war.

Pakistan has been playing an increasingly vital role in Afghan peace talks, which have been gathering momentum in recent months amid a growing US desire to pull out its troops.

Along with other Gulf countries, Saudi Arabia has been part of the peace negotiations and is seen to have some sway over the Afghan Taliban due to Riyadh’s historical ties with the Islamist group and the kingdom’s religious clout as the birthplace of Islam.

Two senior Pakistani officials said the crown prince was likely to meet Afghan Taliban representatives in Islamabad, where the group says it’s to meet US representatives and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Though it is top secret so far, there are strong indications representatives of the Afghan Taliban will meet Prince Salman during their visit of Pakistan on February 18,” one of the Pakistani officials said.

A senior Taliban leader in Qatar said no decision had been made on whether they would meet the crown prince.

“Actually meeting Prince Salman is not in the plan so far but we can discuss it when we are in Islamabad,” said the Taliban representative.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office and Saudi Arabia’s government did not respond to a request for comment.

The crown prince is expected to leave Pakistan on Monday after signing a raft of investment agreements in the energy sector for more than $10 billion.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Afghan War
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Prerequisites of peace

Prerequisites of peace

Durable peace and security in Afghanistan will depend on the level of external interference in its affairs.

Editorial

February 17, 2019

Three decades after Soviet exit

THIRTY years ago this month, the Red Army marched back through what was then Soviet Uzbekistan into the USSR after a...
February 17, 2019

Probing investigators

DISTURBING reports quoting unnamed forensic experts that digital evidence of last month’s Sahiwal shootings was...
February 17, 2019

Ms Omar’s ‘heresy’

A ROOKIE in America’s political ring, Ilhan Omar, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, beat a...
Pulwama attack
Updated February 16, 2019

Pulwama attack

Until Delhi backs down from its militarised approach to the Kashmir issue, the violence will continue.
February 16, 2019

Memogate anti-climax

WHAT started out as a political firestorm has ended, eight years later, with a whimper as the Supreme Court on...
February 16, 2019

Celebrating radio

BROADCASTERS around the world celebrated World Radio Day on Wednesday. In this age of information, the role of radio...