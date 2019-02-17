DAWN.COM

February 17, 2019

Sidhu sacked from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' over remarks about Kashmir attack

February 17, 2019

“For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation," Sidhu says.— AP/File
NEW DELHI: The producers of a well-known television show have decided to sack former Indian cricketer and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu over the “pro-Pakistan remarks” he gave in the aftermath of a deadly attack on paramilitary soldiers in India-held Kashmir.

Mr Sidhu received a lot of flak over the remarks and different social media platforms demanded his removal from the comedy show.

During his media interaction after the suicide attack in Pulwama, Mr Sidhu had stated: “For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It [the attack] is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly.

“Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished.”

The statement did not go down well with many who took to Twitter and demanded his immediate ouster from the show.

Twitterati reacted strongly and posted tweets such as “we should all boycott Kapil Sharma’s show till Sidhu is removed”, “Kapil Sharma, remove Sidhu from your show or we will boycott The Kapil Sharma Show”. Sources close to the show informed the Times of India that the channel had a discussion and together they decided to sack Mr Sidhu from the show.

Popular actress Archana Puran Singh has been roped in and will replace him. The actress has already shot two episodes and the channel has decided to use them.

The attack took place on Thursday. Forty-four paramilitary personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest attacks in the disputed Himalayan region, when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

By arrangement with the Times of India

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2019

Comments (12)

1000 characters
Ejaz
Feb 17, 2019 12:29pm

From Feb 1st India has a new tv channel policy. Pay only for the channel you want to view. No channel will risk having siddhu.

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Feb 17, 2019 12:41pm

Sidhu is correct. Don’t tar all Pakistanis with the same brush just because some of us are bad

Recommend 0
Kishore
Feb 17, 2019 12:43pm

very good move.

Recommend 0
Sandeep
Feb 17, 2019 12:43pm

Good job done

Recommend 0
Newborn
Feb 17, 2019 01:00pm

That was his only source of a good income.

Recommend 0
MJS
Feb 17, 2019 01:15pm

Wtth love

Recommend 0
Goraya
Feb 17, 2019 01:22pm

@Newborn, Entire life income can be sacrificed for just one truth.

Recommend 0
N.Sid
Feb 17, 2019 01:24pm

Why Indians have to stoop low each and every time...it is obvious.

Recommend 0
Rashid Khan
Feb 17, 2019 01:25pm

Sometimes it is best to keep quiet and not get involved in controversies. Applies to nations as well.

Recommend 0
Salman UK
Feb 17, 2019 01:29pm

Its sad to see sane voices being silenced!

Recommend 0
Reynolds
Feb 17, 2019 01:32pm

Says more about the producers of the show than anything else

Recommend 0
enam
Feb 17, 2019 01:51pm

truth always hurts

Recommend 0

