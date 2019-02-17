Punjab to fully implement right to info act

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to fully implement the Transparency and Right to Information Act 2013 to guard against wrongdoing in public sector, asking all departments to immediately appoint Chief Public Information Officers (CPIOs).

They were asked to make these officers notify the Public Information Officers (PIOs) by Feb 28.

In a direction, the government has asked all departments to notify the CPIOs for a liaison with the Punjab Information Commission on their behalf. Each one of the departments should notify at least one PIO, arrange their training through the PIC and give them proper facilities required for the performance of their duties.

The chief secretary will address the PIOs in a seminar to be held in the PIC in the first week of next month.

The direction reminded the departments that proactive disclosure of information sought by people through PIOs was their duty under the law.

A proforma has also been attached to the directive, asking all departments to prepare annual reports showing implementation status of the PT&RTI Act during the period from July 2017 to June 2018. These annual reports will be sent to the PIC accordingly.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has announced full implementation of the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act 2013 across the province.

Speaking at a meeting with Punjab Chief Information Commissioner Mahboob Qadir, he asked all administrative secretaries to comply with the earlier directions.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2019