DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 17, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

‘8,000 children diagnosed with cancer every year’

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 17, 2019

Email

There are only 13 centres for paediatric cancer care in the country. ─ Reuters/File
There are only 13 centres for paediatric cancer care in the country. ─ Reuters/File

KARACHI: Despite the fact that approximately 8,000 children — under the age of 18 years — are diagnosed with cancer every year in Pakistan, there are only 13 centres for paediatric cancer care in the country.

This was stated by Dr Shamvil Ashraf, executive director, medical services at the Indus Hospital (IH) and senior consultant of paediatric oncology, at an event organised at the hospital to mark International Childhood Cancer Day on Friday.

The day was first celebrated in 2002 by Childhood Cancer International, a universal campaign seeking to raise awareness and promote an appreciation and deeper understanding of challenges faced by children and adolescents with cancer and their families.

Speaking at the programme, Dr Ashraf said that more than 300,000 children were annually diagnosed with cancer, one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality among children and adolescents.

An estimated 80 per cent of such cases occur in lower- and middle-income countries.

“In Pakistan, almost half of children with cancer have no access to treatment whereas a large number were unable to complete their treatment,” he told the audience.

According to him, Pakistan has low cancer survival rate which falls between 20 to 25pc while in the developed world 80pc of such patients survive.

“Pakistan plans to achieve 70pc childhood cancer survival by 2030. The vision aims at saving lives of children with cancer and meeting psycho-social and palliative care needs of children and their families,” he said.

Dr Ashraf also spoke about the hospital’s role in reducing cancer burden and said that the Korangi Campus had dedicated 85 beds for paediatric oncology patients and as of June 2018, about 9,000 children had been treated for cancer and blood diseases.

The event also featured activities designed to create awareness of childhood cancer, desensitising medical equipment and highlighting creative reuse of non-hazardous medical items.

Visitors had the opportunity to see and appreciate handicrafts created by cancer patients, which were displayed at the Paediatric Complex at an exhibition.

In addition, there was a storytelling session premised upon a child’s journey with cancer.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Prerequisites of peace

Prerequisites of peace

Durable peace and security in Afghanistan will depend on the level of external interference in its affairs.

Editorial

February 17, 2019

Three decades after Soviet exit

THIRTY years ago this month, the Red Army marched back through what was then Soviet Uzbekistan into the USSR after a...
February 17, 2019

Probing investigators

DISTURBING reports quoting unnamed forensic experts that digital evidence of last month’s Sahiwal shootings was...
February 17, 2019

Ms Omar’s ‘heresy’

A ROOKIE in America’s political ring, Ilhan Omar, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, beat a...
Pulwama attack
Updated February 16, 2019

Pulwama attack

Until Delhi backs down from its militarised approach to the Kashmir issue, the violence will continue.
February 16, 2019

Memogate anti-climax

WHAT started out as a political firestorm has ended, eight years later, with a whimper as the Supreme Court on...
February 16, 2019

Celebrating radio

BROADCASTERS around the world celebrated World Radio Day on Wednesday. In this age of information, the role of radio...