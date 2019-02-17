Pall of toxic air hangs over Karachi

KARACHI: Seeing all these people, including small children, wearing masks to protect themselves from pollution as they commute or run errands in the city as if it is the most normal thing to do one is reminded of those dystopian science fiction movies where they show the Earth becoming so polluted that people have stopped going out at all. If they do they have to carry oxygen cylinders with them because the air is simply unbreathable.

‘Fog’ is a word used not as much as ‘smog’ these days. Yes, we are surrounded by a tornado of toxic air comprising smoke and dust, not to mention stench, forcing us to cover our noses and mouth with these masks which are also easily available now with every other roadside vendor, and not just with the chemists. Burning garbage, carbon emissions and so much dust in the air can really destroy our health.

The handkerchief also comes in handy to filter the air you breathe. / Photos by Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

Just about every other vehicle on the road is seen giving out so much smoke. Such vehicles are unfit to be on the road and yet they are there happily adding to the air pollution. And with so few plants and trees to absorb the pollutants such as carbon dioxide from the air to then turn it into oxygen, we are heading towards disaster.

When we can’t handle the piling garbage due to there not being a proper garbage disposal system in place, we simply put a match to it. The fumes from burning waste carry dioxins, which are colourless and not visible to the eye. But health experts say that these dioxins deposit in the glands and are even passed on to the coming generations causing lung and heart diseases and cancers to spread within families.

Those most affected by air pollution. / Photos by Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

The dust that you see everywhere is not just due to the dry winds in the city. It is also because of so much construction taking place here. And with the construction there is also the recent demolition which also cannot be ignored. There is rubble still lying by roadsides where the anti-encroachment drives took place. Many people are allergic to dust. Coughing with the eyes watering is a common symptom of dust inhalation. It can also get worse if it leads to asthma. Dust particles can cause the walls of our air tubes to move mucus into the throat while making the air passage narrower for air to pass. These days even children develop asthma. Serious breathing-related problems can also lead to cardiovascular ailments.

Vehicles giving out too much smoke are unfit for the roads. / Photos by Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

The masks came later. First women used to cover their nose and mouth to filter the air they were breathing with their chador or dupatta as the men used handkerchiefs. Some people would get disposable surgical masks from chemists. But since ‘necessity is the mother of invention’ you have the masks at the vendors now. They are cheap, about Rs20 to Rs50 each, and they are washable and thus reusable. There are some available in mesh and some in plain cotton cloth in many colours and designs including camouflage print. So one can buy several to go with their various outfits.

Masks to protect from pollution in a variety of materials and designs. / Photos by Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

Those who wear these say prevention is better than cure but they should also understand that ‘prevention’ includes controlling the pollutants too by planting more trees, regularly servicing cars, not littering etc.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2019