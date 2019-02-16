DAWN.COM

PM Khan has decided to hold entire PSL 2020 in Pakistan: Naeemul Haq

Abdul GhaffarFebruary 16, 2019

Haq expressed confidence that the country will witness jam packed stadiums in all the big cities once the franchise is brought to Pakistan. — File
Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to his special assistant, has decided to bring Pakistan Super League to the country in its entirety next year.

According to Special Assistant Naeemul Haq: "Empty stadiums at PSL matches in UAE justify PM Imran Khan's decision to move the entire PSL to Pakistan next year."

Haq expressed confidence that the country will witness jam packed stadiums in all the big cities once the franchise is brought to Pakistan.

Javed Afridi, the chairman of the Peshawar Zalmi team, also tweeted in support of the decision.

When the series was launched in 2016, all the matches were held in either Dubai or Sharjah, since the UAE has long been the 'second home' for Pakistan cricket.

The following year the fixtures were again played in the UAE, with the exception of the final, which was held in Lahore.

Last year, the two eliminator matches were held in Lahore and the final took place in Karachi.

This time around, eight matches have been scheduled to be played in Pakistan: three in Lahore and five, including the final, in Karachi.

