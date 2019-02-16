DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 16, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs website hacked, inaccesible in several countries

Naveed SiddiquiFebruary 16, 2019

Email

Visitors to the website from Holland, Australia, Britain, and Saudi Arabia are facing difficulty accessing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website. — File
Visitors to the website from Holland, Australia, Britain, and Saudi Arabia are facing difficulty accessing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website. — File

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs website was attacked by hackers on Saturday, officials from the ministry said.

According to the spokesperson, Dr Mohammad Faisal, complaints were received by the ministry from various countries reporting that the website was inaccessible there.

"The IT team is currently occupied in thwarting the hackers' onslaught," he said.

The spokesperson added that the website is functioning without any issues in Pakistan. However, visitors to the website from Holland, Australia, Britain, and Saudi Arabia are facing difficulty opening it.

The attacks are believed to be of Indian origin, sources within the ministry told DawnNewsTV.

Cross-border hacking attacks have been sporadic yet common since at least 1998.

A team of Indian hackers had defaced the official website of PPP in June 2017. That same year, in December, the official website of Karachi police was hacked and defaced, allegedly by Indian hackers.

Hackers claiming to be from Pakistan defaced websites of seven Indian embassies, high commissions, and consulates in various countries with pro-Pakistan Army slogans in July 2016.

Prior to that, in 2015, Pakistani hackers attacked the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur's website.

A year earlier, in 2014, the Lahore High Court's website was attacked and defaced by Indian hackers.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
ahmed
Feb 16, 2019 09:45pm

Get on to curb these cyber attacks before a VVIP visit. R U Sure the attackers are Indians? If yes, show the proof to Modi.

Recommend 0
Iran Baloch
Feb 16, 2019 10:16pm

Indian cyber terrorism

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Welcome to 1984

Welcome to 1984

Usama Khilji
Efforts to control what citizens can say sound ideal in an Orwellian dystopia, but not in a democratic state.

Editorial

Pulwama attack
Updated February 16, 2019

Pulwama attack

Until Delhi backs down from its militarised approach to the Kashmir issue, the violence will continue.
February 16, 2019

Memogate anti-climax

WHAT started out as a political firestorm has ended, eight years later, with a whimper as the Supreme Court on...
February 16, 2019

Celebrating radio

BROADCASTERS around the world celebrated World Radio Day on Wednesday. In this age of information, the role of radio...
Updated February 15, 2019

Hate speech

More than most countries, Pakistan knows full well the wages of extremism.
Updated February 15, 2019

Sexual harassment

Flaws in the law against sexual harassment should not be made a pretext to delay its implementation
February 15, 2019

Larkana killings

IN fragile societies such as ours, ethnic and sectarian issues have the potential to flare up. That is why the ...