Kings down two wickets in pursuit of 139-run target set by Qalandars

Karachi Kings were 71-2 against Lahore Qalandars at the end of 13 overs in the 5th match of the 2019 Pakistan Super League series at the Dubai Cricket Stadium.

The Qalandars have set a 139-run target for the Kings to chase.

After the Kings won the toss and opted to field first, the Qalandars' opening pairing of Fakhar Zaman and Sohail Akhtar provided their side another solid start.

By the time Akhtar (39 off 25 balls) departed in the 8th over, Lahore had 64 runs on the board. However, after Zaman's laboured 28-ball 26-run innings came to an end in the 11th over, Lahore lost their way.

AB de Villiers (3 off 5) disappointed again as he was holed out in deep square leg. The Qalandars middle order just could not get going, eventually finishing with a total of 138-6.

Line-ups

Karachi Kings XI: Livingstone, Babar Azam, Ingram, Imad Wasim, Sikandar Raza, Bopara, Rizwan, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari, Umer Khan

Lahore Qalandars XI: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, de Villiers, Devcich, Brendan Taylor, Hafeez, Hardus Viljoen, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Rahat Ali

More details to follow