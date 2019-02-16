DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 16, 2019

Saudi Arabia lowers visit visa fees for Pakistanis

Naveed SiddiquiFebruary 16, 2019

A single-entry visit visa which previously cost SAR2,000 is now priced at SAR338. — File
The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad has announced that a significant reduction in visa fees for Pakistanis has been approved by the kingdom.

According to a press release issued by the embassy, the fee for single-entry visit visa has been lowered from SAR2,000 to SAR338, which, in dollar terms, equals a reduction from $533 to $90.

Meanwhile, the fee for multiple-entry visit visa has been slashed from SAR3,000 to SAR675, which in dollar terms, amounts to a reduction from $800 to $180.

The embassy further adds that the new fee structure has come into effect from Feb 15.

In Oct 2016, Saudi Arabia had enforced a seven-fold hike in visa fees to do business in the kingdom. The higher visa fees was one of many moves adopted by the kingdom to cover a loss in oil revenue.

Comments (9)

1000 characters
Usman Mushtaq
Feb 16, 2019 07:11pm

Amazing thing done by Saudi Arabia, Long live Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, now pakistan can get advance in technology and other stuff and Inshallah Pakistan will be as powerful as other soviet countries in the world!

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 16, 2019 07:12pm

A big drop in fees.. Why?

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
sana
Feb 16, 2019 07:27pm

All work of PTI

Recommend 0
Ilyas Tarar
Feb 16, 2019 07:39pm

That's massive considering millions of Pakistanis who travel to Saudia every year.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 16, 2019 07:39pm

Very good news for Pakistanis who wish to visit Saudi Arabia for ummra or hajj purposes. Credit goes to PM Imran Khan and MBS for this gesture of good will. (ACP - Garib Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
Asim
Feb 16, 2019 07:41pm

:)

Recommend 0
Zia
Feb 16, 2019 07:52pm

This was in pipeline during nawaz govt. :D

Recommend 0
saber
Feb 16, 2019 08:17pm

Saudi never do anything for free, govt never tell us what they given in return.

Recommend 0
Hafeez
Feb 16, 2019 08:26pm

Good step. How much is haj and umra fee is there a reduction

Recommend 0

