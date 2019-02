Three-down Multan falter in easy run-chase against Islamabad

Multan Sultans are 48-3 after 10 overs in pursuit of a 126-run target set by Islamabad United in their Pakistan Super League 2019 fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Multan won the toss and decided to bowl first against Islamabad.

Islamabad clinched the opening match of the tournament against Lahore Qalanders on Thursday while Multan lost their first match of the fourth edition of PSL against Karachi Kings.

Line-ups:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Johnson Charles(wk), Laurie Evans, Shoaib Malik(capt), Andre Russell, Shahid Afridi, Hammad Azam, Chris Green, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Ali Shafiq

Islamabad United: Luke Ronchi(wk), Rizwan Hussain, Cameron Delport, Philip Salt, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Samit Patel, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Sami(capt), Waqas Maqsood