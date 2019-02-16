DAWN.COM

February 16, 2019

Afridi, Malik help Multan open PSL 2019 account

Dawn.comUpdated February 16, 2019

Ronchi eyeing a shot played by him. —Photo courtesy: @thePSLt20
Multan Sultans have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Islamabad United. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Super League Twitter
Multan Sultans' veteran duo of Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi had to dig deep and use all of their experience to earn their side a five-wicket victory over Islamabad United in a Pakistan Super League 2019 match that was a lot closer than the final scoreline suggests.

After winning the toss and electing to field first, the Sultans restricted the defending champions to a meagre total of 125-7.

With the exception of their Kiwi opener Luke Ronchi (51 off 33 balls), the entire top and middle order of United failed in the face of a balanced bowling performance by the Sultans.

The 126-run target, however, proved a lot difficult to chase than it should have as United, never the one to lay down, fought tooth and nail to make a match out of it.

In the end, the experience of Malik (31* off 29 balls) and Afridi (16* off 8 balls) proved the difference.

Line-ups:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Johnson Charles(wk), Laurie Evans, Shoaib Malik(capt), Andre Russell, Shahid Afridi, Hammad Azam, Chris Green, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Ali Shafiq

Islamabad United: Luke Ronchi(wk), Rizwan Hussain, Cameron Delport, Philip Salt, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Samit Patel, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Sami(capt), Waqas Maqsood

Salman
Feb 16, 2019 06:25pm

Ronchi was lethal

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 16, 2019 08:06pm

Good match - congratulations to Multan Sultan, keep up the fighting spirit. (ACP - Garib Awam ki Awaz).

