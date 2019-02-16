Afridi, Malik help Multan open PSL 2019 account
Multan Sultans' veteran duo of Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi had to dig deep and use all of their experience to earn their side a five-wicket victory over Islamabad United in a Pakistan Super League 2019 match that was a lot closer than the final scoreline suggests.
After winning the toss and electing to field first, the Sultans restricted the defending champions to a meagre total of 125-7.
With the exception of their Kiwi opener Luke Ronchi (51 off 33 balls), the entire top and middle order of United failed in the face of a balanced bowling performance by the Sultans.
The 126-run target, however, proved a lot difficult to chase than it should have as United, never the one to lay down, fought tooth and nail to make a match out of it.
In the end, the experience of Malik (31* off 29 balls) and Afridi (16* off 8 balls) proved the difference.
Line-ups:
Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Johnson Charles(wk), Laurie Evans, Shoaib Malik(capt), Andre Russell, Shahid Afridi, Hammad Azam, Chris Green, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Ali Shafiq
Islamabad United: Luke Ronchi(wk), Rizwan Hussain, Cameron Delport, Philip Salt, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Samit Patel, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Sami(capt), Waqas Maqsood
Ronchi was lethal
Good match - congratulations to Multan Sultan, keep up the fighting spirit. (ACP - Garib Awam ki Awaz).