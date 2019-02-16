DAWN.COM

PM takes exception to action against 'sectarian' groups ahead of VVIP visit

Sanaullah KhanFebruary 16, 2019

A file photo of Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, has taken notice of orders allegedly issued by the interior ministry regarding the tracking and 'sensitisation' of a quintet of organisations that are suspected of running a social media campaign against the visit of a VVIP delegation to Pakistan.

The communique, a copy of which made the rounds on social media on Friday, was purportedly sent by the ministry to all provincial chief secretaries, inspectors general of police, chairman of the Pakistan Tele­communi­cation Authority (PTA) and director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

It singled out Tameer-i-Watan, Imamia Students Organisa­tion Talibaat, Karachi, Imamia Students Organisa­tion, Peshawar, Tehre­ek-i-Hamayat-i-Mazlu­meen-i-Jahan-i-Pakistan and Shia Wahdat News, and directed the PTA and the cybercrime wing of the FIA to track their activists and block their social media accounts.

The information minister, however, announced on Twitter that the prime minister "has taken serious notice of the contents of notification purportedly issued by ministry of interior referring to certain sects/classes [and] secretary interior has been directed to launch an inquiry to this effect immediately".

The aforementioned communication, which has the words "for eyes only" mentioned at the bottom, was neither confirmed not denied by a senior official of the interior ministry on Friday.

