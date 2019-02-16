Shahbaz Sharif's release 'good omen for democracy': Zardari
PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday congratulated PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif after the latter was released from the Ministers' Enclave in Islamabad — which had been declared a sub-jail by the capital administration — the evening before.
The PPP leader termed Sharif's release a "good omen for democracy", adding that "it is not reasonable to keep someone in jail merely on the basis of allegations".
Read: Cabinet unhappy over LHC decision of granting Shahbaz bail
The younger Sharif sibling was released on Friday evening after NAB received court orders regarding his release. A day earlier, his request for bail in the Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases had been granted by the Lahore High Court.
Zardari said "there were no political prisoners during PPP's government" and that the "politics of allegations ends up damaging the country."
The PPP co-chairperson also felicitated PML-N office holders and party workers at Shahbaz's release from detention.
Zardari, who has time and again spoken in defence of the 18th Amendment, reiterated that the said part of the Constitution has "strengthened and stabilised the Constitution".
Furthermore, he vowed to "keep on raising his voice for the supremacy of the parliament."
Sharif was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore in connection with the Ashiana Housing case on October 5, 2018.
The former Punjab chief minister had been charged with misuse of authority by unlawfully assuming powers of the board of directors of the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC), and awarding a contract to an ineligible proxy firm that resulted in the failure of the housing scheme. The scam caused a loss to the public exchequer and deprived 61,000 applicants of houses.
It is also alleged that Sharif's directive to entrust the project of a housing scheme to the Lahore Development Authority from the PLDC and intervention into affairs of the company was in violation of the Companies Ordinance, Memorandum and Article of Association and Corporate Governance Rules 2013.
NAB had alleged that the former chief minister through his unlawful acts and misuse of authority caused a loss of Rs660 million to the exchequer, while the overall project cost rose to Rs3.39 billion due to his actions.
Comments (27)
A friend to friend congratulations. This iis Due to PM Imran Khan who failed to put behind bars and recover single rupee out of billions loved.instead facilitated looters as good friend.
One thief always support another. Democracy here is only a cover used for vested interests.
Yes very good Omen for all super thugs.
What would you expect... support for the corrupt.. by the corrupt... nothing but corrupt!!
Shahbaz Sharif's release 'good omen for democracy': Zardari .. And it will be a much better omen if I don't go to jail.
When the top corrupt, gigantic, heavy weight and self-appointed leaders like him are put behind bars, "democracy" immediately becomes weak, feeble and vulnerable and when they are released on bail, it becomes wonderful. This is exactly known as height of eccentricity, unilateralism, self-centered mentality, self-serving personality traits and characteristics.
Good omen for demoncrazy. PPP anf PMLN are brother in arm to do corruption and plunder the country.
Good omen for thieves not democracy
Brothers in crime
There are two Pakistan’s one for the elite who are totally corrupt and one for the masses who will run from pillar to post for justice.
Mr.Zardari will be a good lawyer for Shabaz.His defence will be that i did it so what if shabaz is corrupt.
In our country politicians are like saints. They never earned money from wrong doing but somehow they become billionaires because of blessing they received due to their saint like attitude. I would prefer to be a politician if I got the opportunity to live again. Amen
Democracy doesn't mean lootocracy. The game is up for you and the Sharif's.
Corrupt lot get together!
Of course, one corrupt is supporting another to safeguard their personal assets. In other words, all corrupt mafia and their cronies are together against a honest PM and his sincere efforts to get the nation out of financial mess and corruption mindsets. It is our choice to say NO to corrupt mafia and support honest politicians headed by PM Imran Khan. (ACP - Garib Awam ki Awaz).
And a bad omen for justice and civility.
Democracy is just an excuse for bad guys to steal a lot of money and get powerful without doing any real work. It is a system to fool the masses and empower the corrupt to fulfill the agenda of divide and rule by former colonial masters.
Democracy as described by PPP and PML-N : For the few, by the few but in the name of the many.
We expect Mr. Zardari to say just as much, as long as he himself is free. A corrupt politician supporting his ilk is no surprising.
Both are guilty as charged and deserved to be locked for rest of their lives and people's looted wealth recovered from them.
Sooner or later, justice will be done.
Nether Zardari nor Sharif’s have any self respect left. During elections it was the same Shabaz Sharif who was going to open Zardari’s stomach and get the looted money returned also shame him in all the provinces. Zardari who assured his party workers not to have any contact or dealings with Sharif’s is now joining hands. Lame Excuses they will come up with is to save “democracy” although it is to save their looted wealths. Shame on these two parties. At least Pakistanis have now realised their fraudulent statements.
Zardari to SS, I am cleverer than your family, we are all still out on prearrest bail, not a day behind bars yet, and i stole hundreds of billions.
Zardari is thinking about himself!
Seems like they still rule while the PTI supporters are helplessly watching them playing same old game of “democracy -democracy”.
Arguments and counter arguments will make the political scene alive in Parliament.
Zardari also seeking such a good omen for himself as well.
Great...For sure it a good omen for democracy...All the corruption done by you and Sharif family is good omen too....So.keep on plundering the wealth of country and enjoy the fruits of democracy..Let the masses suffer.....in the hands of both PPP and PMLN.... Democracy Zindabad...
Yes agreed. Only the poor, neglected, deprived and desperate are made to suffer bad omens and then they are repeatedly ask to vote for the benefactors of those graced with good omens. Roll over the dynasties.