Teaching hospital files case against hostel guard for allegedly raping student

The administration of the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital in Gujrat, Punjab has filed a police case against one of the guards of its students' hostel for allegedly raping a 19-year-old, DawnNewsTV reported on Saturday.

According to the first information report (FIR), lodged in Gujrat's Civil Lines Police Station, the victim was admitted to the hospital's Gynaecology and Obstetrics unit for severe epigastric and lower abdominal pain and heavy menstrual bleeding.

The FIR further stated that she was in a state of shock when she was brought in to the hospital.

The victim's medical reports revealed that the pain and bleeding had been caused by a ruptured ectopic pregnancy that had caused her left Fallopian tube to rupture.

The FIR said that the victim is convalescent.

The 19-year-old told authorities that she had been sexually assaulted by the guard — who himself is 30 years old. He has since been suspended under the Peeda Act, 2006.

The police have formed search teams to arrest the suspect, who is currently on the run.