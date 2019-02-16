DAWN.COM

February 16, 2019

PM Khan slams NAB for 'disgraceful act' of arresting accomplished archaeologist

Dawn.comFebruary 16, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan says NAB chairman "should take action" against those responsible for arresting esteemed archaeologist. — File photo
Prime Minister Imran Khan says NAB chairman "should take action" against those responsible for arresting esteemed archaeologist. — File photo

Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the arrest of Dr Abdus Samad, director of archaeology and museums in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and said that the body's chairman should take action against those responsible for the "disgraceful act".

"The NAB Chairman should take action against those in his institution who are responsible for this disgraceful act," the prime minister said in a tweet posted late on Friday night. He posted a screenshot of a tweet by Dawn's Peshawar Bureau Chief Ismail Khan, who had pointed out that Dr Samad had been arrested simply for employing workers "to ward off illegal excavations".

Dr Samad had been arrested by NAB on Thursday when he was asked to turn up at the bureau’s office for answering certain questions in a case pertaining to alleged misuse of authority.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, Dr Samad had appointed over 90 'Class IV' employees at different archaeological sites in violation of prescribed rules.

Yesterday, NAB produced Dr Samad before an accountability court in Peshawar and secured 10-day physical remand "in order to hold an interrogation" regarding different charges against the archaeologist.

Dr Samad, who is perhaps the youngest person to be appointed as archaeology director during the last decade, maintained his innocence before the court and said that he had been implicated in a false case.

He said that if he was proven guilty, he should be awarded double sentence by the court, but in case of his innocence, action should be taken against the concerned officials of NAB.

Dr Samad's lawyer said that his client was asked through a phone call to appear at NAB’s office and was arrested there without a warrant. He also told that the court that the accused holds a PhD in Archaeology from Germany and is also a Fulbright alumnus. He had also been awarded a Tamgha-i-Imtiaz by the federal government for his services.

Comments (9)

Statesman
Feb 16, 2019 01:37pm

Extremely disgraceful. Rather than arresting and prosecuting the powerful, NAB is going after those that may have unknowingly and out of good intention wanted to save taxpayers some money.

Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Feb 16, 2019 01:40pm

Where was the PM when NAB arrested PU ex VC and brought him to the court in chains, was that act justified ?

Recommend 0
adi
Feb 16, 2019 01:55pm

Well if he has done something wrong he should be accountable but NABs way of doing things should have been objected long time ago.

Recommend 0
Kam
Feb 16, 2019 02:01pm

All that was needed was to interview him under caution - Audio and video recorded and then released on bail for further enquiries. Why arrest and detain him?

Recommend 0
Bha
Feb 16, 2019 02:03pm

The performance, appointment procedures, correct understanding of law and the composition of NAB's officials should be scrutinised by the National Assembly.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Sajjad
Feb 16, 2019 02:05pm

Where the stance of IK has gone. Accountibilty for all.

Recommend 0
Imran
Feb 16, 2019 02:08pm

Shame on NAB

Recommend 0
Human Rights
Feb 16, 2019 02:16pm

Shame

Recommend 0
Shuaib
Feb 16, 2019 02:23pm

How can PM dictate any institution, engaged in accountability.

Recommend 0

