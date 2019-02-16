Accountability court extends judicial remand of Khawaja brothers till March 4

An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday extended the judicial remand of the Khawaja brothers in the Paragon Housing scam case till March 4.

Accountability judge Syed Najamul Hassan directed that when the judicial remand ends, the two should be presented in court again. The court also asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file a report on the case in the next hearing.

The Khawaja brothers had been taken into custody by NAB on Dec 11, 2018 after their request for bail was turned down by the Lahore High Court.

On Feb 2, the court had sent the two brothers on judicial remand for 14 days after rejecting a NAB request for extension in physical remand of the two.

Amid heavy security, jail officials presented former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique in court today.

While speaking to media after the hearing, Saad complained about being brought to the court in an armoured car "that looked like it was 60 years old".

He said it had taken an hour to get to the court and added that because of the bumpy car ride, a pain in his leg had worsened.

The former railways minister said the Punjab home department and police were responsible.

"The government will not remain theirs forever, what they are doing is not right," he said.