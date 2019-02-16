DAWN.COM

FM urges Germans to benefit from pro-investor policies

APPUpdated February 16, 2019

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and German counterpart Heiko Maas meet on sidelines of Munich conference. — Photo courtesy: FM Qureshi's Facebook page
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday invited German companies to take advantage of Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies, especially in the fields of energy, infrastructure development and agriculture.

During a meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the foreign minister also urged the German firms to take advantage of Pakistan’s investment policies in the fields of food processing, energy, mining, manufacturing, water and waste management, a Foreign Office statement issued here said.

The two expressed satisfaction over the current level of bilateral relations and agreed to translate this friendship and mutual goodwill into a strong political and economic partnership.

The foreign minister appreciated trade and investment relations and welcomed the entry of Volkswagen into the Pakistani market.

The two foreign ministers discussed a wide range of regional and international issues.

Underscoring the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan, Mr Qureshi said that Pakistan was facilitating the ongoing talks between the United States and Taliban as a shared responsibility and in good faith.

He expressed the hope that the talks would result in an intra-Afghan dialogue leading to lasting peace in the country.

Mr Qureshi highlighted the continued atrocities perpetrated by the security forces in India-held Kashmir.

The two foreign ministers agreed to work closely to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2019

