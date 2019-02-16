US envoy conveys to FO his govt’s message on Kashmir attack
ISLAMABAD: United States Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Paul Jones on Friday called on Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua to convey “an important message” from the Trump administration, a Foreign Office source said.
The meeting took place in the aftermath of a suicide attack in India-held Kashmir, which has raised tensions between Pakistan and India.
“The US Embassy had sought the meeting,” said embassy’s spokesman Richard Snelsire, but he did not divulge the contents of the meeting.
A source, however, said the message pertained to the post-attack situation.
The White House had, in its reaction to the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force bus in Pulwama on Thursday that left 44 paramilitary personnel dead, asked Pakistan “to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil”.
The statement had said the goal of those terrorist groups was “to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region”.
The attack, the White House said, strengthened its resolve to bolster counterterrorism cooperation and coordination with India.
A State Department statement, meanwhile, said: “We call on all countries to uphold their responsibilities pursuant to UN Security Council resolutions to deny safe haven and support for terrorists.”
American National Security Adviser John Bolton also spoke to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval.
Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said Beijing wanted relevant countries in the region to make joint efforts to combat terrorism and preserve regional peace and security.
“China will continue to deal with the relevant listing issue in a constructive and responsible manner,” he said while responding to a question about Beijing’s technical hold on listing of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar by the United Nations.
Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2019
Comments (15)
The finger pointing begins! Time for PM Khan to show resolve and leadership...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
No More talks
Pakistan should give a calculated and firm response to the US for their uncalled for and knee jerk statement
Doesn’t US see the atrocities committed against innocent Kashmiris by India.
All fingers are pointing to one side.
Time for the world to acknowldge that safe heavens do not lie on the soil of any country. The real safe heavens lie in the freely printed US dollars. Terrorism is a business.
Pakistan should not be blamed. Modi and his BJP are responsible for this attack, he wants to win upcoming elections based on hatred.
No one gains by protecting terrorists.
why they have to poke their nose in other countries matters. Shut up and sit down , please
Pakistan should give US a shut up call.
All terrorist including indian tarrorism again innocent civilian in occupied kashim.
Every body is wrong..
@Tarik, Apparently, that's not terrorism since India is the culprit.
Indians killing Kashmiris was fine for USA but Kashmiris aren’t supposed to defend themselves?
@Tarik, no