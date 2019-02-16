DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 16, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

After Lahore, Fawad Chaudhry barred from entering Karachi's press club

Imtiaz Ali | Rana BilalFebruary 16, 2019

Email

Lahore Press Club also banned Chaudhry for his "shameful behaviour" shown to journalists who awaited his arrival at the National Press Club in Islamabad. — File
Lahore Press Club also banned Chaudhry for his "shameful behaviour" shown to journalists who awaited his arrival at the National Press Club in Islamabad. — File

All three groups of the Karachi Union of Journalists and the Karachi Press Club's (KPC) Joint Action Committee announced on Friday that Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry is henceforth barred from entering the KPC.

According to a statement issued by the committee's convener and KPC secretary, the decision was announced as part of the final round of protest against the federal government for the ongoing "layoffs, delayed payment of salaries and pay cuts being imposed on journalists with the support of media organisations and some media workers".

The statement notes that the first stage in the final round of protest is the entry ban on Chaudhry after which a complete boycott of all events of the federal government shall soon follow suit.

"I urge all members to boycott all events organised by the federal government in Karachi and to record their protest against the attitude demonstrated by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry."

In a similar move made by the Lahore Press Club (LPC) on Wednesday, a statement was issued by the Joint Action Committee to ban the information minister's entry at the club.

The statement notes that despite daily protests, no positive step has been taken by the government or the owners of media houses. Because of this, it was decided to step up efforts in this regard and a meeting was held to deliberate the matter.

During the meeting, Chaudhry's "shameful behaviour" earlier that day of not showing up for a media conference scheduled to take place at the National Press Club in Islamabad also came under discussion.

It was therefore decided to ban his entry at the LPC and letters requesting the same were sent to various press clubs across the country.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 15, 2019

Hate speech

More than most countries, Pakistan knows full well the wages of extremism.
Updated February 15, 2019

Sexual harassment

Flaws in the law against sexual harassment should not be made a pretext to delay its implementation
February 15, 2019

Larkana killings

IN fragile societies such as ours, ethnic and sectarian issues have the potential to flare up. That is why the ...
PSL begins
Updated February 14, 2019

PSL begins

The fact that the PSL has evolved into a global event after three seasons is beyond debate.
February 14, 2019

Organ donation

IT is difficult to see the logic behind the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice allowing the Council of...
Who controls Karachi?
Updated February 14, 2019

Who controls Karachi?

Karachi lacks a unified command structure that can provide the megacity direction.