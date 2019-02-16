After Lahore, Fawad Chaudhry barred from entering Karachi's press club

All three groups of the Karachi Union of Journalists and the Karachi Press Club's (KPC) Joint Action Committee announced on Friday that Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry is henceforth barred from entering the KPC.

According to a statement issued by the committee's convener and KPC secretary, the decision was announced as part of the final round of protest against the federal government for the ongoing "layoffs, delayed payment of salaries and pay cuts being imposed on journalists with the support of media organisations and some media workers".

The statement notes that the first stage in the final round of protest is the entry ban on Chaudhry after which a complete boycott of all events of the federal government shall soon follow suit.

"I urge all members to boycott all events organised by the federal government in Karachi and to record their protest against the attitude demonstrated by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry."

In a similar move made by the Lahore Press Club (LPC) on Wednesday, a statement was issued by the Joint Action Committee to ban the information minister's entry at the club.

The statement notes that despite daily protests, no positive step has been taken by the government or the owners of media houses. Because of this, it was decided to step up efforts in this regard and a meeting was held to deliberate the matter.

During the meeting, Chaudhry's "shameful behaviour" earlier that day of not showing up for a media conference scheduled to take place at the National Press Club in Islamabad also came under discussion.

It was therefore decided to ban his entry at the LPC and letters requesting the same were sent to various press clubs across the country.