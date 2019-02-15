DAWN.COM

February 16, 2019

Quetta Gladiators inch close to victory against Peshawar Zalmi with 6 wickets in hand

Dawn.comUpdated February 15, 2019

Umar Akmal eyeing a shot played by him. —Photo courtesy: @ThePSL4_2019
Quetta Gladiators are 152-4 after 19 overs in pursuit of their 156-run target against Peshawar Zalmi in their 2019 Pakistan Super League showdown at the Dubai Cricket Stadium.

At the beginning of the match, the Gladiators were given the task of managing an average of 7.8 runs per over to successfully obtain the score.

They are currently comfortably inching close to victory at over 7 runs per over.

Umar Akmal and Sarfaraz Ahmed put up a commendable partnership with Umar scoring a half century before Sarfaraz got out at 37 on Wahab Riaz's delivery.

Sarfaraz's replacement is D R Smith who in his own right has done well to score 10 off 7 balls.

First innings

The last two men to remain standing were L A Dawson and Misbahul Haq as the Gladiators took four wickets in 20 overs.

The first Zalmi player down was Fletcher courtesy Mohammad Irfan at 2.2 overs whereas the second man down was Kamran Akmal who was caught by Rossouw off Mohammad Nawaz's ball.

Shoaib Maqsood was the third scalp claimed by the Gladiators on Ghula Mudassar's delivery.

The fourth wicket to go was K A Pollard which Mohammad Nawaz took.

The Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first against Zalmi.

Quetta Gladiators won the toss. —Photo courtesy: @ThePSL4_2019
Line-ups

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz, Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal, Dwayne Smith, Rossouw, Mohammad Nawaz, Watson, Ghulam Muddassir, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan Jr, Fawad Ahmed

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran, Fletcher, Maqsood, Misbah, Pollard, Dawson, Sammy, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Umaid Asif, Sameen Gul

Details to follow.

