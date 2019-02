Gladiators to chase 156-run target set by Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi have set a 156-run target for Quetta Gladiators to chase in their 2019 Pakistan Super League showdown at the Dubai Cricket Stadium.

The Gladiators will have to manage an average of 7.8 runs per over to successfully obtain the score.

First innings

The last two men to remain standing were L A Dawson and Misbahul Haq as the Gladiators took four wickets in 20 overs.

The first Zalmi player down was Fletcher courtesy Mohammad Irfan at 2.2 overs whereas the second man down was Kamran Akmal who was caught by Rossouw off Mohammad Nawaz's ball.

Shoaib Maqsood was the third scalp claimed by the Gladiators on Ghula Mudassar's delivery.

The fourth wicket to go was K A Pollard which Mohammad Nawaz took.

The Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first against Zalmi.

Line-ups

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz, Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal, Dwayne Smith, Rossouw, Mohammad Nawaz, Watson, Ghulam Muddassir, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan Jr, Fawad Ahmed

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran, Fletcher, Maqsood, Misbah, Pollard, Dawson, Sammy, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Umaid Asif, Sameen Gul

Details to follow.