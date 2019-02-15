DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 15, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Free healthcare is a blessing': PM Khan launches Sehat Insaf Card for tribal districts

Dawn.comUpdated February 15, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the launch ceremony of the Sehat Insaf Card for the tribal districts in Peshawar. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the launch ceremony of the Sehat Insaf Card for the tribal districts in Peshawar. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched the Sehat Insaf Card for the tribal districts at a ceremony in Peshawar.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier said that having access to free healthcare is perhaps "the biggest blessing from God for a household of lesser means".

"For such a family, when a member falls ill, it is a bombshell. As it is, the earning member feeds the others with a lot of difficulties. With someone getting sick, the whole budget gets upset, and they fall deeper into poverty," he said.

The prime minister said that research conducted shows that the biggest shock for families struggling with finances is illness.

"That is why we wanted to provide the Sehat Insaf Card to low-income households after its demonstrated success in KP during our [last] tenure in the province," he said.

Under the programme, Rs720,000 will be allotted for every household. "At least in their difficult times they can have the consolation that they have the health card," the prime minister said, adding that a family can use the card at any hospital in any city and receive treatment worth that amount.

Explore: The poor state of Pakistan’s healthcare system

"We held a special meeting on the tribal areas. I met with the governor and chief minister [of KP] today. We chalked out a whole plan on how to help the people in the tribal areas," Prime Minister Khan informed the audience.

He said that there had been a delay owing to the mounting debt the incumbent government had to tackle as soon as it came into power.

"Tomorrow the visit of Saudi Arabia's crown prince will mark a momentous occasion which will bring never-before-seen investments in the country," Khan remarked.

"We shall be bringing to the people a comprehensive programme for poverty alleviation which we will launch by the end of the month," the prime minister announced, adding that the Sehat Insaf Card is merely one element of the programme.

He said the programme will be such that all those institutions which work towards the eradication of poverty such as zakaat institutions, the Baitul Maal, and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) will fall under one umbrella and have a coordinated structure.

"When that programme is fully developed, we will introduce it first to the tribal areas," he promised.

"I want to thank the health minister for bringing to fruition what I had promised the people of the tribal areas," the premier said, turning towards National Health Services (NHS) Minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani.

Also read: Imran Khan envisions a Pakistani welfare state. Is it possible?

He said the government plans on further developing the infrastructure in the tribal region and shall be releasing funds for the purpose which will be used to construct hospitals and basic health units.

"My minister surveyed the tribal region and now we know where our efforts must be focused for development," he said.

"The PTI was always cognisant of the troubles that the people have endured in the tribal districts. I kept on saying it was not a good idea to conduct military operations in the region," the premier said in regret.

"In such operations, it is hard to form a distinction about who the enemy is and who isn't, which is why I was against the idea since day one. I said we should seek alternatives to combat terrorism. However, the matter was out of our hands at that time."

"Now that we have been given a chance, we will do our utmost to help the people of the tribal areas," he concluded.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 15, 2019

Hate speech

More than most countries, Pakistan knows full well the wages of extremism.
Updated February 15, 2019

Sexual harassment

Flaws in the law against sexual harassment should not be made a pretext to delay its implementation
February 15, 2019

Larkana killings

IN fragile societies such as ours, ethnic and sectarian issues have the potential to flare up. That is why the ...
PSL begins
Updated February 14, 2019

PSL begins

The fact that the PSL has evolved into a global event after three seasons is beyond debate.
February 14, 2019

Organ donation

IT is difficult to see the logic behind the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice allowing the Council of...
Who controls Karachi?
Updated February 14, 2019

Who controls Karachi?

Karachi lacks a unified command structure that can provide the megacity direction.