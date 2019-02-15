DAWN.COM

February 15, 2019

Multan five-down as Karachi tighten grip on PSL clash

February 15, 2019

Babar Azam and Liam Livingstone in action. — PSL
Babar Azam in action — PSL
Multan Sultans are 139-5 after 16.3 overs in pursuit of their 184-run target set by Karachi Kings in their 2019 Pakistan Super League match at the Dubai International Stadium.

Shan Masood and Tom Moores started the run chase but their partnership didn't last long; Mohammad Amir had Moores caught in just the second over.

When Masood's laboured 20-run knock came to an end in the 9th over, it was all Karachi. However, Laurie Evans and Shoaib Malik stabilised the Multan ship before the latter went berserk in the 14th over, plundering 24 runs laced with five straight boundaries off Ravi Bopara.

Karachi innings

Liam Livingstone and Babar Azam opened the innings for the Kings, whereas Mohammad Irfan bowled the first over for the Sultans.

Azam has been tipped to do great things in PSL 2019, and he showed his intentions by dispatching the first ball he faced to the boundary.

The Kings openers dealt everything that the Sultans threw at them masterfully, bringing up their side's 50 in the 6th over and 100 in the 11th over.

After both the batters completed their 50s, Livingstone upped the ante, hitting boundaries after boundaries. The Englishman had clearly overshadowed his partner and was eyeing a debut ton and had his port city side eyeing 200.

The opening wicket finally fell in the 16th over when Livingstone skied one and was holed out. He finished with 43-ball 82 laced with 6 sixes and just as many fours.

Livingstone's departure opened the floodgates for Sultans who picked three quick wickets in the next few overs, including the prized one of Azam, who contributed a 59-ball 77.

In all, the Kings lost six wickets in the final 5 overs to finish with a total score of 183-6.

Line-ups:

Karachi Kings : Liam Livingstone, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Rizwan , Sikandar Raza, Imad Wasim (capt), Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari, Sohail Khan, Umer Khan

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Tom Moores(wk), Laurie Evans, Shoaib Malik(capt), Andre Russell, Shahid Afridi, Chris Green, Junaid Khan, Hammad Azam, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Ilyas

Comments

Shaukat
Feb 15, 2019 04:56pm

He is a TIGER on Pakistan Grounds...He is a KITTEN when playing for the national team...

Shaukat
Feb 15, 2019 04:57pm

Babar Azam plays like Babar Aadam...

Waseem Sarwar
Feb 15, 2019 05:08pm

Some start by Karachi.

Waseem Sarwar
Feb 15, 2019 06:28pm

@Shaukat, who's that btw? Couldn't be Babar Azam who scores everywhere he plays.

