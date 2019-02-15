DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 15, 2019

Babar, Livingstone give Karachi scintillating start against Multan

Dawn.comUpdated February 15, 2019

A file photo of Babar Azam.
A file photo of Babar Azam.

Karachi Kings are 82-0 at the end of 9 overs against Multan Sultans after winning the toss and opting to bat first in their 2019 Pakistan Super League match at the Dubai International Stadium.

Liam Livingstone and Babar Azam opened the innings for the Kings, whereas Mohammad Irfan bowled the first over for the Sultans.

Azam has been tipped to do great things in PSL 2019, and he showed his intentions by dispatching the first ball he faced to the boundary.

Line-ups:

Karachi Kings : Liam Livingstone, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Rizwan , Sikandar Raza, Imad Wasim (capt), Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari, Sohail Khan, Umer Khan

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Tom Moores(wk), Laurie Evans, Shoaib Malik(capt), Andre Russell, Shahid Afridi, Chris Green, Junaid Khan, Hammad Azam, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Ilyas

More details to follow

PSL2019
Sport

