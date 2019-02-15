Multan rocked early in run chase against Karachi

Multan Sultans are 9-1 at the end of 3 overs in pursuit of their 184-run target set by Karachi Kings in their 2019 Pakistan Super League match at the Dubai International Stadium.

Shan Masood and Tom Moores started the run chase but their partnership didn't last long; Mohammad Amir had Moores caught in just the second over.

Karachi innings

Liam Livingstone and Babar Azam opened the innings for the Kings, whereas Mohammad Irfan bowled the first over for the Sultans.

Azam has been tipped to do great things in PSL 2019, and he showed his intentions by dispatching the first ball he faced to the boundary.

The Kings openers dealt everything that the Sultans threw at them masterfully, bringing up their side's 50 in the 6th over and 100 in the 11th over.

After both the batters completed their 50s, Livingstone upped the ante, hitting boundaries after boundaries. The Englishman had clearly overshadowed his partner and was eyeing a debut ton and had his port city side eyeing 200.

The opening wicket finally fell in the 16th over when Livingstone skied one and was holed out. He finished with 43-ball 82 laced with 6 sixes and just as many fours.

Livingstone's departure opened the floodgates for Sultans who picked three quick wickets in the next few overs, including the prized one of Azam, who contributed a 59-ball 77.

In all, the Kings lost six wickets in the final 5 overs to finish with a total score of 183-6.

Line-ups:

Karachi Kings : Liam Livingstone, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Rizwan , Sikandar Raza, Imad Wasim (capt), Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari, Sohail Khan, Umer Khan

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Tom Moores(wk), Laurie Evans, Shoaib Malik(capt), Andre Russell, Shahid Afridi, Chris Green, Junaid Khan, Hammad Azam, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Ilyas

More details to follow