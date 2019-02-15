MBS visit: Everything you need to know

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman ─ known as MBS for short ─ will be paying his first state visit to Pakistan on February 16 since becoming the heir to the throne in 2017. The purpose of the prince's two-day visit is to wrap up a series of multi-billion dollar deals with Pakistan in various sectors.
The visit, however, has garnered interest as much for the entourage and equipment accompanying the heir apparent as for what will transpire during his stay. Here, Dawn.com rounds up all the details known about the anticipated trip so far.
Wheeling and dealing
Total Saudi investment of up to $12 billion expected in near future
$8bn agreement for establishment of oil refinery
8 multi-billion dollar MoUs to be signed in fields of water, power, investment, finance, renewable energy, internal security, media, culture and sports
Three government-to-government MoUs worth billions to be signed in oil refining, LNG and mineral development fields
Pakistan to propose preferential trade agreement with Saudi
Easing of procedures for business visas for Pakistanis
Joint coordination council headed by PM Khan, MBS to devise a mechanism to implement bilateral agreements
PM Khan, MBS to co-chair meetings on various joint working groups on trade, investment, energy, science, information and media
Crown prince's agenda
Meetings with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa
Saudi ministers to meet counterparts for talks on bilateral cooperation in respective fields
40 top Saudi businessmen to meet local businessmen, industrialists to discuss collaboration in private sector
Reception for MBS at President House
Crown prince will leave country on Sunday to travel to India, China, Malaysia and Indonesia
The royal treatment
Crown Prince MBS will be first state guest to stay at PM House
40-member delegation, contingent of royal guards to accompany MBS on plane
MBS to fly to PM House from Nur Khan Airbase via chopper
Saudi security team to guard PM House with Pakistani security officials
Two C-130 aircraft flew in seven BMW 7 Series luxury sedans and one Land Cruiser
Prince's personal belongings, including furniture and gym equipment, flown in and transported to PM House in eight containers
750 rooms booked in eight Islamabad hotels for visiting delegation, advance bookings cancelled
Hotels closed for security clearance, officials to take control of their security
Prince to be accompanied by delegation of royals, key ministers and leading businessmen
Expenses of visit to be borne by Saudi government
Vehicles to be used by the crown prince would arrive via a special flight
Team of Saudi doctors, media personnel also part of visit
Security measures
Twin cities on high alert
Section 144 imposed in capital on Feb 16, 17
Islamabad airspace shut down
Search and comb operation launched around Nur Khan Airbase
Cellphone services partially suspended over two days, particularly along land routes to be used by visiting officials
Police leaves cancelled
1,000 checkpoints to be set up across twin cities, five in limits of each police station
Police officials given special assignments
10 sections of Elite Force commandos requested from IGP Punjab
Elite Force commandos to be deployed on rooftops of important buildings, sensitive points
Land routes to be fully secured by LEAs, guarded by unknown number of armed police units
Heavy traffic barred from main routes for two days
Old Airport Road closed to all traffic when prince arrives
100 traffic wardens to be deployed to divert traffic to alternate routes
Fourth Schedulers placed under strict watch
Guest houses, private hostels being checked in twin cities
Citizens should keep CNICs, other ID with them when moving across city due to security checks
Shoot-on-sight orders for drones, aviation toys
Saudi security, intelligence officials to be in capital
Islamabad Expressway shut for VVIP movement, Koral Chowk to Faisal Avenue 15 u-turn to be shut at various times
Murree Road to be closed from Faizabad Interchange to Serena Chowk
Shahrah-i-Dastoor shut down from Radio Pakistan to Serena Hotel
Peshawar, Kahuta and Murree traffic to be diverted
Sources say Saudi Arabia is seeking greater Pakistani involvement in the 41-member anti-terrorism coalition
