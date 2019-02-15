MBS visit: Everything you need to know

Multi-billion dollar deals, twin cities on high alert, and high-level engagements to dominate two-day state visit.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman ─ known as MBS for short ─ will be paying his first state visit to Pakistan on February 16 since becoming the heir to the throne in 2017. The purpose of the prince's two-day visit is to wrap up a series of multi-billion dollar deals with Pakistan in various sectors.

The visit, however, has garnered interest as much for the entourage and equipment accompanying the heir apparent as for what will transpire during his stay. Here, Dawn.com rounds up all the details known about the anticipated trip so far.

Wheeling and dealing

Total Saudi investment of up to $12 billion expected in near future

$8bn agreement for establishment of oil refinery

8 multi-billion dollar MoUs to be signed in fields of water, power, investment, finance, renewable energy, internal security, media, culture and sports

Three government-to-government MoUs worth billions to be signed in oil refining, LNG and mineral development fields

Pakistan to propose preferential trade agreement with Saudi

Easing of procedures for business visas for Pakistanis

Joint coordination council headed by PM Khan, MBS to devise a mechanism to implement bilateral agreements

PM Khan, MBS to co-chair meetings on various joint working groups on trade, investment, energy, science, information and media

Crown prince's agenda

Meetings with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

Saudi ministers to meet counterparts for talks on bilateral cooperation in respective fields

40 top Saudi businessmen to meet local businessmen, industrialists to discuss collaboration in private sector

Reception for MBS at President House

Crown prince will leave country on Sunday to travel to India, China, Malaysia and Indonesia

The royal treatment

Crown Prince MBS will be first state guest to stay at PM House

40-member delegation, contingent of royal guards to accompany MBS on plane

MBS to fly to PM House from Nur Khan Airbase via chopper

Saudi security team to guard PM House with Pakistani security officials

Two C-130 aircraft flew in seven BMW 7 Series luxury sedans and one Land Cruiser

Prince's personal belongings, including furniture and gym equipment, flown in and transported to PM House in eight containers

750 rooms booked in eight Islamabad hotels for visiting delegation, advance bookings cancelled

Hotels closed for security clearance, officials to take control of their security

Prince to be accompanied by delegation of royals, key ministers and leading businessmen

Expenses of visit to be borne by Saudi government

Vehicles to be used by the crown prince would arrive via a special flight

Team of Saudi doctors, media personnel also part of visit

Security measures

Twin cities on high alert

Section 144 imposed in capital on Feb 16, 17

Islamabad airspace shut down

Search and comb operation launched around Nur Khan Airbase

Cellphone services partially suspended over two days, particularly along land routes to be used by visiting officials

Police leaves cancelled

1,000 checkpoints to be set up across twin cities, five in limits of each police station

Police officials given special assignments

10 sections of Elite Force commandos requested from IGP Punjab

Elite Force commandos to be deployed on rooftops of important buildings, sensitive points

Land routes to be fully secured by LEAs, guarded by unknown number of armed police units

Heavy traffic barred from main routes for two days

Old Airport Road closed to all traffic when prince arrives

100 traffic wardens to be deployed to divert traffic to alternate routes

Fourth Schedulers placed under strict watch

Guest houses, private hostels being checked in twin cities

Citizens should keep CNICs, other ID with them when moving across city due to security checks

Shoot-on-sight orders for drones, aviation toys

Saudi security, intelligence officials to be in capital

Islamabad Expressway shut for VVIP movement, Koral Chowk to Faisal Avenue 15 u-turn to be shut at various times

Murree Road to be closed from Faizabad Interchange to Serena Chowk

Shahrah-i-Dastoor shut down from Radio Pakistan to Serena Hotel

Peshawar, Kahuta and Murree traffic to be diverted

