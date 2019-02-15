DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Email

MBS visit: Everything you need to know

Multi-billion dollar deals, twin cities on high alert, and high-level engagements to dominate two-day state visit.
Dawn.comPublished Feb 15, 2019 04:41pm

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman ─ known as MBS for short ─ will be paying his first state visit to Pakistan on February 16 since becoming the heir to the throne in 2017. The purpose of the prince's two-day visit is to wrap up a series of multi-billion dollar deals with Pakistan in various sectors.

The visit, however, has garnered interest as much for the entourage and equipment accompanying the heir apparent as for what will transpire during his stay. Here, Dawn.com rounds up all the details known about the anticipated trip so far.

Wheeling and dealing

Crown prince's agenda

The royal treatment

Security measures

The following details have been reported by different publications:

Related Stories

Comments (0)

1000 characters

DAWN.COM

Copyright © 2019

Scribe Publishing Platform