Today's Paper | February 15, 2019

India withdraws Most Favoured Nation status for Pakistan

Dawn.comFebruary 15, 2019

India will initiate diplomatic steps to ensure "complete isolation" of Pakistan, says Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley following a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — File photo
India on Friday announced the withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation status for Pakistan.

The move followed a cabinet meeting during which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed on a recent attack on Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir, in which 44 paramilitary soldiers were killed, Indian media reported.

Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a press briefing said that Modi's cabinet had decided to initiate steps to ensure complete diplomatic isolation of Pakistan.

"The MFN status that had been granted to Pakistan stands withdrawn," he added.

"The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will initiate all possible steps ─ and I'm referring to [...] diplomatic steps ─ which have to be taken to ensure the complete isolation from the international community of Pakistan," Jaitley said, adding that there is "incontrovertible evidence" of Pakistan "having a direct hand in this gruesome terrorist incident".

Following Thursday night's attack, Islamabad strongly rejected any insinuation that sought to link the attack to Pakistan without investigations. "We have always condemned acts of violence anywhere in the world," the Foreign Office said.

"We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in the Indian media and government that seek to link the attack to Pakistan without investigations," the spokesperson had asserted.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian investigators have yet to reach Pulwama, the site of the attack. A 12-member National Investigation Agency team is expected to travel to occupied Kashmir to help police conduct a "forensic evaluation" of the site of the attack, NDTV reported.

The Indian finance minister said that the foreign ministry would "also engage with the international community to make sure that the comprehensive convention on international terrorism, which has been pending for over three decades before the United Nations, particularly because of the definition of the word terrorism, is now adopted at the earliest."

"As far as our security forces are concerned, we will be taking all possible steps, firstly to ensure that full security is maintained, and secondly, to ensure that those who have committed this heinous act of terrorism and those who have supported it actively are made to pay a heavy cost for it," he said.

The finance minister said that Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh would be leaving for Srinagar with a team of officials. Upon his return, he will be calling an all-parties meeting to brief them on the situation, Jaitley said.

More details to follow.

Comments (9)

sam
Feb 15, 2019 12:23pm

After ignoring by USA in Afghanistan it seems india getting isolated !

AD
Feb 15, 2019 12:25pm

Who cares?

Aaark
Feb 15, 2019 12:25pm

Blame game starts. All politics.

Misba
Feb 15, 2019 12:26pm

Who cares!

JustSomeGuy
Feb 15, 2019 12:27pm

Elections are coming.

Rizwan
Feb 15, 2019 12:27pm

Not good

Economizer
Feb 15, 2019 12:27pm

The world does not need permission from Modi to invest in Pakistan. Pakistan has played a very positive role to establish peace in the region and the world is acknowledging this role and ready to invest in Pakistan. Modi can't stop this investment by playing any tricks. He has to dialogue with Pakistan for a win-win situation.

Noah
Feb 15, 2019 12:27pm

“Complete isolation of Pakistan from the international community”... now please don’t send Kulbshans and his likes to spread terrorism in Pakistan. It won’t be taken lightly, Pakistan is not the same as it was a few years ago

Waqas Khan
Feb 15, 2019 12:27pm

As if we care.

