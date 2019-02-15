DAWN.COM

Saudi investment planned during my tenure: Nawaz

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 15, 2019

Former PM Nawaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shake hands at PM House during the latter's visit in 2016. — File photo
LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif claims that the Saudi investment Gulf kingdom’s Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman is set to announce in his two-day visit to Pakistan, had been planned during his tenure.

“The civil and military top hierarchy knows the fact that Saudi Arabia had promised to make investment worth multi-billions of dollars when I was the prime minister,” Mr Sharif was quoted as having told PML-N leaders, who visited him at the Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday where he’s serving a seven-year jail term in a corruption case.

Those, who called on him included his mother Shamim, daughter Maryam, son-in-law Muhammad Safdar, former federal and Punjab ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Pervaiz Rashid, Mushahidullah Khan and Rana Sanaullah, Muhammad Mehdi, MNA Javed Latif, traders’ representative Naeem Mir and others.

One of the visitors told Dawn that Mian Sahib was in good humour during the meeting as he (Mr Sharif) stated that “the weather is fine but we’re incarcerated [unable to enjoy the environ outside the prison]”.

Mr Latif told the PML-N supreme leader that the masses were fully charged and needed leadership to guide them under the worst conditions created by the PTI government within six months and urged him to become [politically] active cautioning that “the situation may slip out of hands if remained inactive.”

Mr Iqbal told Mr Sharif that as the government has accepted IMF conditions price hike and dollar exchange rate are set to rise further to the disadvantage of the poor people.

On a query by the ex-premier about the prevailing business conditions, Naeem Mir informed him that all kinds of businesses were witnessing a slowdown and they’re planning a shutter down strike in Lahore as a protest against some policies of the government.

He said ex-speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and former Punjab finance minister Ayesha Ghaus-Pasha had prepared a report on the losses the trading community suffered recently and urged Mr Sharif to direct the PML-N parliamentarians to raise the issue in the house.

The PML-N leader was quoted as having directed Rana Sana and Javed Latif to discuss the report in the National Assembly and Senators Mushahid and Pervaiz Rashid in the Senate.

Mr Mehdi presented a book on Punjab mein Inqilabi Tehreeken (Revolutionary movements in Punjab) by Prof Satia Rai, while PML-N information secretary Senator Mushahid read some poetic work related to weather and Valentine’s Day.

Talking to the media outside the prison, Mr Mushahid said the party activists expressed their love for their leader on the Valentine’s Day. He hoped that Mr Sharif would soon be released and would put the country on democratic trajectory.

Talal Chaudhry alleged that the government desired to blackmail Nawaz Sharif on the health issue as the PML-N leader had been denied cardiac care facility for the last 28 days.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2019

PAK SAUDI RELATIONS
Human
Feb 15, 2019 08:13am

Please!

Recommend 0
Junaid
Feb 15, 2019 08:14am

NS still has a good sense of humor.

Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Feb 15, 2019 08:18am

All the good work was done by you Mian Sahib., this govt. just inaugrating and putting their name..we know it...get well soon

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 15, 2019 08:21am

The reason the Saudis didn't follow through on investment during your tenure is that it would have gone into the black hole in your pocket.

Recommend 0
Orakzai
Feb 15, 2019 08:23am

All investment in Pakistan was planned in our beloved leader Nawaz sharif government

Recommend 0
pakman
Feb 15, 2019 08:27am

So what happened to the investments? They trust Imran Khan more than Sharif brothers, daughters and sons INC.

Recommend 0
Abdullah
Feb 15, 2019 08:29am

Good joke by NS. IK also became a leader during his tenure so he can take credit for that too.

Recommend 0
Hassan
Feb 15, 2019 08:34am

What an irrelevant statement. Yes planned in previous tenure but did not invest as your own investment is not in a pakistan. They waited for you to exit.

Recommend 0
Ali
Feb 15, 2019 08:34am

@Anwar Salem, not everybody is naive like you...

Recommend 0
Amir Ali Khan
Feb 15, 2019 08:34am

Really? Then what went wrong?

Recommend 0
Saad Khan
Feb 15, 2019 08:36am

@Orakzai, Who all the investment to Avenfield London??

Recommend 0
enam
Feb 15, 2019 08:37am

Joke of the year!!!!

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Feb 15, 2019 08:38am

@Anwar Saleem , Some are just too blind to STILL see the issues.

Recommend 0
Delta
Feb 15, 2019 08:52am

Yes and they didn’t do it, till you went away. It was suppose to be investment in Pakistan and not for your pocket.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Feb 15, 2019 08:53am

The so-called leaders of PML-N whose politics revolved around one person, can see their future bleak.. They are lost and can't find another leader within their party. Same will be the fate of PPP when AAZ goes to jail.

Recommend 0
ab
Feb 15, 2019 08:59am

So what happened, why did you not pursue it and get the promises made by Saudis implemented.

Recommend 0
Khan
Feb 15, 2019 09:01am

They were waiting for the right time

Recommend 0
iSi
Feb 15, 2019 09:02am

So what!

Recommend 0
Saira Khan
Feb 15, 2019 09:04am

Cpec was planned in Musharraf era

Recommend 0
PakAm
Feb 15, 2019 09:06am

Dear PM if it was so then why you did not tell the public then?????

Recommend 0
TI
Feb 15, 2019 09:07am

@Anwar Saleem , And you're on cloud nine for sure! Get real, he's done real harm to our motherland.

Recommend 0
Nazeer
Feb 15, 2019 09:15am

Who stopped them than??

Recommend 0
AW
Feb 15, 2019 09:17am

So the Don is operating his organization from his jail cell?

Recommend 0

