February 15, 2019

Karachi Kings to fight till last ball: Wasim Akram

APPUpdated February 15, 2019

Karachi Kings to launch PSL4 campaign against Multan Sultans in Dubai today. ─ File photo
Karachi Kings to launch PSL4 campaign against Multan Sultans in Dubai today. ─ File photo

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Kings president and former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram on Thursday said the head coach of the team Mickey Arthur believed in fighting till the last ball.

“We hope Karachi Kings will perform better in this [PSL] session and would battle till the last ball,” fast bowling icon Wasim said while talking to a private news channel.

Karachi Kings, led by Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim, launch their PSL-4 campaign on Friday against Multan Sultans in Dubai.

Wasim, who retired from international cricket after the 2003 World Cup, reckoned the Kings did not need big names like A.B. de Villiers or Kieron Pollard, but it had picked up useful players. Moreover, he stressed upon the Kings’ players to show their best in fielding.

“If you have a strong fielding unit, you will win matches in the long run, the environment is nice and relaxed, we are not under any sort of pressure,” he said.

Wasim urged bowlers to adopt the right mindset including Mohammad Amir, who, he said, seemed to have lost his magic a bit.

“Amir is swinging ball in the nets, I have discussed it with bowlers and I believe, they have a defensive mindset, they do not take chances in the first six overs to swing the ball,” Wasim said.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2019

PSL2019
On DawnNews

Gordon D. Walker
Feb 15, 2019 11:02am

Bravo...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

