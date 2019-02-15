DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 15, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Ali Raza Abidi's murderers, facilitators identified: Karachi police

Imtiaz AliUpdated February 15, 2019

Email

Police officials claim that Abidi's murder was a “political killing”, not a sectarian one. — File
Police officials claim that Abidi's murder was a “political killing”, not a sectarian one. — File

The alleged hitmen and facilitators involved in the assassination of late Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader and ex-MNA, Syed Ali Raza Abidi, have been identified, officials of Karachi police told Dawn on Thursday.

"The police and intelligence agencies' personnel have solved the murder case of Ali Raza Abidi as investigators have figured out who carried out the killing,” said a senior police officer familiar with the investigation of the case.

The officer, who wished not to be named, told Dawn that at least six persons were involved in the planning, reconnaissance and murder.

“Two of them have been detained while four others are still at large,” he said.

Regarding the possible motive behind the murder, the senior police officer claimed that it was a “political killing”, not a sectarian one.

Another police officer, who also wished not to be named, explained that the “hitmen and facilitators” behind the killing have been identified but its mastermind's identity is yet to be ascertained.

The officer said that Abidi’s murder appeared to be a ‘paid killing’, adding that it is relatively difficult to establish the identity of the mastermind in such cases.

Abidi, 46, was shot dead by armed pillion riders in an attack on his car near his residence in Defence Housing Authority, Phase-V on Dec 25 last year.

Abidi was alone in his car when the attack took place and was taken by his father, Akhlaq Abidi, to PNS Shifa hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

A postmortem examination showed that Abidi sustained four bullet wounds — two on his chest, one on his neck and as many on his arm.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Ali Kazmi
Feb 15, 2019 12:36am

Just blame MQM and get it over with.

Recommend 0
hanifsmile
Feb 15, 2019 01:16am

We saw that tons of Target Killers were captured in past few years, what's the fate, any update?? are they in jail, are they hanged, are the released etc...

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Security with freedoms

Security with freedoms

International news channels have made censorship and withholding of news from any people impossible.

Editorial

PSL begins
Updated February 14, 2019

PSL begins

The fact that the PSL has evolved into a global event after three seasons is beyond debate.
February 14, 2019

Organ donation

IT is difficult to see the logic behind the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice allowing the Council of...
Who controls Karachi?
Updated February 14, 2019

Who controls Karachi?

Karachi lacks a unified command structure that can provide the megacity direction.
February 13, 2019

Asghar Khan case

SOME historic injustices need redressal in order for a country to lay old ghosts to rest. It is well over 20 years...
February 13, 2019

Women’s ODI triumph

THE women cricket team’s brilliant ODI series win over the West Indies has earned the players well-deserved...
Updated February 13, 2019

Domestic violence

ONCE again, religious parties are creating hurdles in the passing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence ...