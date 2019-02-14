DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 15, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.
HBL Publishing Partner

Lahore Qalandars off to a flying start against Islamabad United in PSL 4 opener

Dawn.comUpdated February 14, 2019

Email

Lahore Qalandars are 89-0 after 10 overs against Lahore Qalandars in their opening match of the 2019 Pakistan Super League at the Dubai International Stadium.

After Islamabad United won the toss and opted to field first, Fakhar Zaman and Sohail Akhtar opened the innings for Lahore Qalandars.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Sami and Samit Patel shared the new ball for the defending champions, with the former's opening ball of the opening over of the opening match dispatched for a four by Zaman.

Read: Renowned musicians, pyrotechnics kick off PSL 2019 in Dubai

After sizing up his prey in the first few overs, Zaman went after Patel in the fourth over, first smacking the first six of PSL 2019 before following it up with a boundary the very next ball.

In the same over Akhtar showed his strike partner that he too can hit it long as one sailed over the long on boundary. Patel's over went from bad to worse when he dropped Akhtar the very next ball.

Line-ups

Lahore: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, M Hafeez, AB de Villiers, Anton Devcich, Brendan Taylor, Carlos Brathwaite, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Rahat Ali.

Islamabad: Luke Ronchi, Phil Salt, Shadab Khan, Cameron Delport, Asif Ali, Mohammad Sami, Hussain Talat, Rizwan Hussain, Samit Patel, Faheem Ashraf, Waqas Masood

More details to follow

PSL2019
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Security with freedoms

Security with freedoms

International news channels have made censorship and withholding of news from any people impossible.

Editorial

PSL begins
Updated February 14, 2019

PSL begins

The fact that the PSL has evolved into a global event after three seasons is beyond debate.
February 14, 2019

Organ donation

IT is difficult to see the logic behind the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice allowing the Council of...
Who controls Karachi?
Updated February 14, 2019

Who controls Karachi?

Karachi lacks a unified command structure that can provide the megacity direction.
February 13, 2019

Asghar Khan case

SOME historic injustices need redressal in order for a country to lay old ghosts to rest. It is well over 20 years...
February 13, 2019

Women’s ODI triumph

THE women cricket team’s brilliant ODI series win over the West Indies has earned the players well-deserved...
Updated February 13, 2019

Domestic violence

ONCE again, religious parties are creating hurdles in the passing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence ...