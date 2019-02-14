Lahore Qalandars off to a flying start against Islamabad United in PSL 4 opener

Lahore Qalandars are 89-0 after 10 overs against Lahore Qalandars in their opening match of the 2019 Pakistan Super League at the Dubai International Stadium.

After Islamabad United won the toss and opted to field first, Fakhar Zaman and Sohail Akhtar opened the innings for Lahore Qalandars.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Sami and Samit Patel shared the new ball for the defending champions, with the former's opening ball of the opening over of the opening match dispatched for a four by Zaman.

After sizing up his prey in the first few overs, Zaman went after Patel in the fourth over, first smacking the first six of PSL 2019 before following it up with a boundary the very next ball.

In the same over Akhtar showed his strike partner that he too can hit it long as one sailed over the long on boundary. Patel's over went from bad to worse when he dropped Akhtar the very next ball.

Line-ups

Lahore: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, M Hafeez, AB de Villiers, Anton Devcich, Brendan Taylor, Carlos Brathwaite, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Rahat Ali.

Islamabad: Luke Ronchi, Phil Salt, Shadab Khan, Cameron Delport, Asif Ali, Mohammad Sami, Hussain Talat, Rizwan Hussain, Samit Patel, Faheem Ashraf, Waqas Masood

More details to follow