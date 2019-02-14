DAWN.COM

February 14, 2019

Renowned musicians, pyrotechnics kick off PSL 2019 in Dubai

February 14, 2019

PSL opening ceremony takes place at the Dubai International Stadium. — DawnNewsTV
Junoon perform at the PSL opening ceremony. — PSL
PSL opening ceremony takes place at the Dubai International Stadium. — PSL
The opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League 2019 took place at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

The national anthem of Pakistan marked the start of the event before Ramiz Raja, always the MC, took over the microphone.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani acknowledged the contribution of UAE's cricketing authorities and main sponsors for helping the board stage its flagship T20 league year in, year out.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the head of UAE's Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development was also in attendance.

Mani made way for a marching band that played Europe's The Final Countdown — famous for being the tune of the 1992 World Cup, which the Pakistani national team won under the captaincy of incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Euro-Caribbean Boney M were next. The highlight of their set was their trademark track: Daddy Cool.

Pop sensation Aima Baig serenaded the audience with her rendition of Nazia Hasan's famous Disco Deewanay. She was also joined by Shuja Haider on stage.

Legendary Junoon rockers Ali Azmat, Salman Ahmed and Brian O'Connell were the penultimate act. They kicked off their set with their smash hit Yar Bina before tearing into Heeray. The trio's lip-syncing session predictably ended with Jazba Junoon.

Fawad Khan and was the final performer of the night. He treated the crowd with the official PSL 2019 anthem Khel Deewano Ka. He was joined by rapper Young Desi for a cameo.

As the duo performed, the six teams and their players walked out in the middle. The confetti rained, the lights flashed, the pyrotechnics took over — the 2019 PSL was officially underway.

The notable absentee was American rapper Pitbull, who was supposed to headline the opening ceremony but has had to pull out due to a "technical issue" with his flight.

Read: Half these experts believe Lahore Qalandars could win PSL 2019. What do you think?

PSL is a T20 league featuring six franchises that represent six different cities battling for cricketing supremacy each year.

Islamabad United are the reigning champions and also the PSL's most successful side, having won both the inaugural and last year's events.

The opening ceremony will be followed by PSL 2019's first match, which will be played between United and Lahore Qalandars — the league's least successful side with a trio of bottom finishes to their name in as many years.

Come this way to find out how Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars match up against each other.

PSL2019
Comments (19)

Zaak
Feb 14, 2019 08:45pm

Really?

Recommend 0
Orakzai
Feb 14, 2019 08:51pm

I don't like PSL matches, it is wastage of time.

Recommend 0
Waqas
Feb 14, 2019 08:53pm

Awesome !

Recommend 0
Vishal
Feb 14, 2019 09:15pm

Best wishes :) I'm sure it'll be a great success

Recommend 0
sialkoti malibu
Feb 14, 2019 09:21pm

Very sad to see that Pakistan cannot hold it's own event on it's soil....

Recommend 0
Junaid
Feb 14, 2019 09:22pm

Best day of my life

Recommend 0
Sameer
Feb 14, 2019 09:34pm

This was better than expected. What starts well ends well and the starting with the band doing the final countdown song was excellent.

Recommend 0
Aamir
Feb 14, 2019 09:37pm

Thank you Najam Sethi Sb. Miss you!

Recommend 0
Alberto Fernandes
Feb 14, 2019 09:37pm

Dubai Super League..;)

Recommend 0
Salam afridi
Feb 14, 2019 09:39pm

Loved it

Recommend 0
Om
Feb 14, 2019 09:41pm

Wow..what is the budget??

Recommend 0
Naseerullah khan
Feb 14, 2019 09:45pm

junoon is too old and have horrible voices ...... the best we got in 40 years ? same song 100 times reused ....

Recommend 0
Naeem
Feb 14, 2019 09:49pm

@Orakzai, You do not have to watch them

Recommend 0
Aamir
Feb 14, 2019 09:50pm

All the hard work of Najam Sethi Sb!

Recommend 0
Sandeep
Feb 14, 2019 09:51pm

Who will watch

Recommend 0
Newborn
Feb 14, 2019 09:51pm

It should be called Dubai Cricket League.

Recommend 0
Visitor
Feb 14, 2019 09:52pm

To empty chairs. Only parts of chairs are occupied and they are being repeatedly shown when the clowns danced. And pakistanis call this 4 studded and some insan fellows went on to say that ipl will copy. And their amir sohail and other fellow was talking about energy. I am sure they are talking about energy generated by lights and electric power with the marked absence of a full crowd.

Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Feb 14, 2019 09:53pm

@Orakzai, do we really care about that? More than 60% of Pakistanis watch PSL which is incredible.

Recommend 0
ga
Feb 14, 2019 09:53pm

@sialkoti malibu, - Pak can hold this event. but foreign players are reluctant to come. I think next opening and closing should be in Pak with or without the foreigners.

Recommend 0

