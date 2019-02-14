DAWN.COM

February 14, 2019

PSL 4's star-studded opening ceremony kicks off in Dubai

Dawn.comUpdated February 14, 2019

A file photo from the opening ceremony of PSL 2018.
A file photo from the opening ceremony of PSL 2018.

The opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League 2019 has begun at the Dubai International Stadium.

The national anthem of Pakistan marked the start of the event before Ramiz Raja, always the MC, took over the microphone.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chaiman Ehsan Mani acknowledged the contribution of UAE's cricketing authorities and main sponsors for helping the board stage its flagship T20 league year in, year out.

Legendary Junoon rockers Ali Azmat and Salman Ahmed, pop sensation Aima Baig, and PSL 2019 anthem makers — Shuja Haider, Fawad Khan and Young Desi — are all expected to perform and officially usher in the T20 league's fourth edition.

The notable absentee will be American rapper Pitbull, who was supposed to headline the opening ceremony but has had to pull out due to a "technical issue" with his flight.

Read: Half these experts believe Lahore Qalandars could win PSL 2019. What do you think?

PSL is a T20 league featuring six franchises that represent six different cities battling for cricketing supremacy each year.

Islamabad United are the reigning champions and also the PSL's most successful side, having won both the inaugural and last year's events.

The opening ceremony will be following by PSL 2019's first match, which will be played between United and Lahore Qalandars — the league's least successful side with a trio of bottom finishes to their name in as many years.

Come this way to find out how Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars match up against each other.

