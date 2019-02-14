DAWN.COM

4 men arrested in Multan over hate speech, defamation of government

Taser Subhani | Dawn.comFebruary 14, 2019

Videos clips of the hate speech delivered at a mosque were uploaded to Facebook by two of the suspects. — AFP/File

Four people were arrested in Multan on Thursday for their involvement in delivering hate speech of a sectarian nature and defaming members of the government, police said.

The action was taken over a speech delivered by one of the apprehended suspects at a mosque in Multan's Ali Town on December 28, 2018.

In the said speech, made through a loudspeaker, the primary suspect allegedly incited the audience's religious emotions by issuing statements of a sectarian nature and provoked them against the Government of Pakistan and incumbent rulers, according to the First Information Report (FIR) of the incident.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of a police official against six named and 40-45 unidentified people. Four out of the six named persons have been arrested.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the nominated persons were spreading "sectarianism and bigotry" along with the main accused and raising slogans against the government.

Two of the suspects recorded videos of the alleged hate speech through their mobile phones and later uploaded them onto Facebook and other social media.

The case against the nominated suspects has been registered under Sections 500 (defamation), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 109 (abetment with an accused) of the Pakistan Penal Code, 14 and 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order, and 3/6 of the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Ordinance, 2015.

The arrests come a day after Information Minis­ter Fawad Chaudhry announced that a crackdown was expected soon against extremism on social media, even as rights activists expressed scepticism about the move.

“In the next few weeks we will launch a crackdown,” the minister told an event. “I am making it clear that the state will not allow extremists to dictate their narrative by use of force.”

Comments (9)

1000 characters
Faraz-Canada
Feb 14, 2019 08:07pm

Great. Now lock them away and throw away the keys

Recommend 0
Sameer
Feb 14, 2019 08:09pm

Since the corrupt were the ruling elite in the last decade, hardly racism was ever a news. But as soon as people started shouting for accountability, every one in politics using nationalism as last line of defense against their auditing. My query is...why did we allow the corrupt to use race card in the first place?

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 14, 2019 08:11pm

And the misery continues...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
malik
Feb 14, 2019 08:19pm

Nice work keep it up

Recommend 0
Pak Patriot
Feb 14, 2019 08:19pm

These Religous bigots / backward illiterate mullahs, constantly attempt to pull back the country fron it's progressive Path. They love to see the country backward and people in poverty, this is the way they prey on them and their vulnerabilities.

Recommend 0
Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
Feb 14, 2019 08:30pm

Where is the actual speech?

Recommend 0
Junaid
Feb 14, 2019 08:35pm

Welldone Pakistan government keep it up we want brutal action against anyone who defame this country and it’s Institution

Recommend 0
Javed Qamer Engineer Washington DC
Feb 14, 2019 08:38pm

Please do not show mercy to these hate mongers. Give them exemplary punishment.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Feb 14, 2019 08:39pm

It's time for people to understand that the misuse of freedom of speech to spread hate, bigotry, extremism and intolerance, as well as creating chaos and confusion to achieve their own nefarious political agenda will not be tolerated anymore. However healthy and positive criticism aimed at helping the country prosper should be encouraged.

Recommend 0

