IED blast kills 37 Indian soldiers in occupied Kashmir: police

AgenciesUpdated February 14, 2019

Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol near the site of an explosion in Pampore, occupied Kashmir, Thursday, Feb 14, 2019. — AP
Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol near the site of an explosion in Pampore, occupied Kashmir, Thursday, Feb 14, 2019. — AP

At least 37 Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed on Thursday in occupied Kashmir in the deadliest attack on security forces since 2002, police said.

The attack, surpassing one in 2016 when 19 soldiers died, saw explosives packed inside a van rip through buses in a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying some 2,500 members of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Two blue buses carrying around 35 people each bore the brunt of the explosion around 20 kilometres from the main city of Srinagar on the main highway towards Jammu.

The Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency reported that at least 39 people were dead, while other press reports said the number could exceed 40.

Some of the bodies were so badly blown up that officials feel it may take some time to identity them, PTI reported. The convoy was bringing the troopers back from leave to rejoin active service.

It was unclear whether the van containing the explosives was driven into the convoy or whether it was detonated when the buses were adjacent.

“It was a powerful explosion. The explosive was car-borne,” CRPF spokesman Sanjay Kumar told AFP.

In-Depth: The pursuit of Kashmir

Photos showed the blackened, mangled remains of at least one vehicle littered across the highway.

Unconfirmed photos showed the charred remains of at least one vehicle littered across the highway as black smoke billowed upwards.

Reports said that there were 350 kilos of explosives used.

Meanwhile, The Hindu reported the toll as 40 soldiers killed and four injured.

The blast took place in the Lethpora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday afternoon and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility, saying it was a suicide attack, according to the publication.

"A convoy in which the soldiers were travelling was attacked by a JeM suicide bomber, who rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into one of the convoy’s buses," reported The Hindu.

According to The Hindu, he was identified as Adil Ahmad Dar alias ‘Waqas Commando’, a resident of Pulwama’s Kakapora.

After the attack, hundreds of government forces cordoned around 15 villages in the district the bomber came from and started searching house-to-house, a police officer and witnesses said.

India has an estimated 500,000 soldiers in Kashmir, which has been divided between India and Pakistan and riven by unrest since the end of British rule in 1947.

Kashmiris have been fighting for an independent Kashmir, or a merger with Pakistan, since 1989.

New Delhi accuses Pakistan of fuelling the uprising that has left tens of thousands of civilians dead. Islamabad denies the charge, saying it only provides diplomatic support to Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Gaurav
Feb 14, 2019 06:13pm

Not 12 but 30 soldiers are martyred. Very very sad news even for Pakistan.

haider shaikh
Feb 14, 2019 06:19pm

Azaadi is written on the wall. Indian government should read it.

Ahmed bin Babar
Feb 14, 2019 06:28pm

The world should intervene to resolve the Kashmir issue as per international law, earlier the better..!

Fawad bhai
Feb 14, 2019 06:28pm

RIP.. loss of human life is loss of human life. A lot of devastated families.

Fahad
Feb 14, 2019 06:29pm

Loss of life anywhere, of any nation, of any religious community, is a loss of humanity.

What we sow, is what we will reap.

I hope the next ruling government of India, will accept Imran Khan's invitation to sit down and talk Kashmir. This has gone on, for too long.

We Pakistanis, wish peace and prosperity for Pakistan, India and the people of Kashmir.

Rao
Feb 14, 2019 06:30pm

Twelve soldiers were martyred . That was sad . May their souls rest in peace for their service for tge Motherland.

VikasRana
Feb 14, 2019 06:41pm

Real problem is, who provides these many weapons to Kashmiri's. Do they know, what are they going to do if they get independence. Are the hurriat leaders have a vision for the struggling youth? Or its just a political game for them. Will media of Pakistan , India be able to create pressure on their government to give a better life to Kashmir?

Sunit
Feb 14, 2019 06:45pm

You should mention also who has taken responsibility of this attack

Common Sense
Feb 14, 2019 06:47pm

Loss of life is sad indeed. Let go of your ego and start talks.

Byju
Feb 14, 2019 06:49pm

Now Kartarpur sahib initiative will go for a toss. This was on expected lines.

Randheer
Feb 14, 2019 07:02pm

Wait...

kashmiri pulwama
Feb 14, 2019 07:37pm

Violence will not give freedom to us , it will only increase loss of lives on both sides of the border.

Sami Khan
Feb 14, 2019 07:41pm

Very sad. RIP

kashmiri Eagle
Feb 14, 2019 07:55pm

death toll rise to 42

VICKY
Feb 14, 2019 07:58pm

It's 40. :(

adhd
Feb 14, 2019 07:59pm

condolences to the families,no revenge,but take measures to prevent recurrence.

Economizer
Feb 14, 2019 08:00pm

There is no investigation yet and there are many comments blaming the blast on Pakistan. This is what BJP needs to win election.

Kataki
Feb 14, 2019 08:04pm

Pretty sure the Indian media have blamed Pakistan by now.

AZAM AKBAR
Feb 14, 2019 08:06pm

@Fahad,

Mr. Fahad,

Indian government always misguided and misguide the Indians.

The Indians of other parts can't realise and understand the bitter truth.

Alas.

Aashiq
Feb 14, 2019 08:07pm

@Gaurav, bro it's 42 not 30

Syed Shah
Feb 14, 2019 08:07pm

Sad incident. Loss of lives anywhere is generally saddening. As usual the Indian rhetoric will put this on Pakistan, notwithstanding all that is happening in Kashmir for the last few years.

enam
Feb 14, 2019 08:08pm

27+

Inder
Feb 14, 2019 08:12pm

Toll reaches 43. This is a big stab on Indian defences. I hope, our country will absorb it.

Murad
Feb 14, 2019 08:13pm

It is the internal matter of India.

Sameer
Feb 14, 2019 08:15pm

A new wave of violence. End this please before it ends you.

Pakistani
Feb 14, 2019 08:18pm

Instead of blaming it to Pakistan, why don't Indians ask questions from their government that what is going on in Jammu Kashmir? Unlike Indians, we Pakistanis always interrogates our government on every matter.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 14, 2019 08:35pm

How can the third biggest military machine in the world which has deployed million plus army in a place smaller than the smallest of the 50 U.S. states (Rhode Island) could be hit like this? Looks like an "insider's job."

Adeel Khan
Feb 14, 2019 08:42pm

So sad news loss of life and so many families affected

A shah
Feb 14, 2019 08:50pm

RIP brave soldiers

Orakzai
Feb 14, 2019 09:03pm

The world now knows who is behind these attacks.

Ali
Feb 14, 2019 09:30pm

Indians and their propagenda.

Khalid iqbal
Feb 14, 2019 09:31pm

Kashmir is claimed by India as Indian , yet they treat the Kashmiris poorly , I wonder why .

Naeem
Feb 14, 2019 10:01pm

The loss of life of any human being regardless of caste religion or ethnicity is regrettable Rest In peace

Salam afridi
Feb 14, 2019 10:19pm

Indian media for modi sake, blame it on Pakistan

Lalit kumar
Feb 14, 2019 10:42pm

It is cowardly and suicidal act.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Feb 14, 2019 11:00pm

Timing of this looks suspicious specially during elections.

Shahryar Shirazi
Feb 14, 2019 11:16pm

@VikasRana, "Real problem is, who provides these many weapons to Kashmiri's. Do they know, what are they going to do if they get independence. Are the hurriat leaders have a vision for the struggling youth? Or its just a political game for them. Will media of Pakistan , India be able to create pressure on their government to give a better life to Kashmir?"

350KG of explosive across the LoC ? does it make sense ? every square inch of LoC is being monitored by cutting edge Israeli surveillance equipment. Accusation is not logical. Where did 1/3rd ton of IED came from ?

Shahryar Shirazi
Feb 14, 2019 11:18pm

@Salam afridi, "Indian media for modi sake, blame it on Pakistan "

It is already happening. Indian media . is having a field day for its TRPs sake. No one is asking the logical question how did 350KGs of IED got transfered through the LoC. the accusation of Pakistans involvement is illogical.

bhaRAT
Feb 14, 2019 11:52pm

@Sunit, you mean fabricated proof that your government concocts to implicate Pakistan!

Rasha
Feb 15, 2019 12:30am

@VikasRana, No the real problem is the Indian Occupation of Kashmir. Once the Indian army vacates Kashmir the problem is resolved and Kashmiri decide their OWN destiny. Nobody else , neither India nor Pakistan has the right to do that.

Sabir Pakistani
Feb 15, 2019 12:31am

This is bad

Waqar
Feb 15, 2019 12:31am

As much as I condemn Indian brutality against Kashmiris. I also condemn this brutal act. But what's the solution of this conflict. World should understand that no one can suppress the Kashmiris voice by brutal acts. Why can't we human live peacefully and work together against global warming.

Smoked
Feb 15, 2019 12:36am

@Gaurav, whose side are you on

from India
Feb 15, 2019 12:39am

Just find out who took responsibility of this and where their leader is.

Asif
Feb 15, 2019 12:42am

Its the poor sepoy who has pay with his life, for a political stalemate created much above his pay grade. My sincere condolences to the families of slain soldiers.

Roshan
Feb 15, 2019 12:43am

Devastating feeling but what about those kashmiris who are brutaly killed on regular basis , Aren't they humans ?

Umair
Feb 15, 2019 12:53am

It is a sad news. Power to the bereaved families.

TKH
Feb 15, 2019 01:05am

Not good news even for Pakistan

RAJARSHI
Feb 15, 2019 01:10am

Good to see sensible comments here.

Sehar
Feb 15, 2019 01:34am

This won’t be forgotten. Appalling lack of humanity

